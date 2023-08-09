Russia says two drones approaching Moscow were shot down overnight

Russian air defences shot down two drones aimed at Moscow overnight, officials said, in what they described as Ukraine’s latest attempt to strike the country’s capital.

The drones were intercepted on their approach to Moscow and there were no casualties, the city’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. The Russian Defence Ministry described it as a “terrorist attack”.

One of the drones came down in the Domodedovo region south of Moscow and the other fell near the Minsk highway, west of the city, according to Mr Sobyanin. Domodedovo airport is one of Moscow’s busiest.

Russian officials say air defences shot down two drones aimed at Moscow (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)

It was not clear where the drones were launched from, and Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment. Ukraine usually neither confirms nor denies such attacks.

Flights were halted at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport on July 30 and August 1, when drones smashed into the Moscow City business district after being jammed by air defences in two separate incidents.

In May, Russian authorities accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

Recent drone attacks have aimed at targets from the Russian capital to the Crimean Peninsula.