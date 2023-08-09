Mother of murdered Nikki Allan to take legal action against Northumbria Police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Mother of murdered Nikki Allan to take legal action against Northumbria Police

By Press Association
Nikki Allan’s mother Sharon Henderson is to sue Northumbria Police (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Nikki Allan’s mother Sharon Henderson is to sue Northumbria Police (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A mother who waited 31 years to see her seven-year-old daughter’s killer brought to justice said she will take legal action against the police force which botched the initial murder inquiry.

In October 1992, schoolgirl Nikki Allan was lured to a derelict building in Sunderland and was stabbed and hit with bricks by David Boyd, now aged 55, and left dead or dying in the basement.

Northumbria Police charged innocent George Heron with the crime only for the trial to collapse when the confession they gained after three days of oppressive questioning was deemed inadmissible.

Nikki’s mother, Sharon Henderson, never gave up her fight for justice, made her own investigations and repeatedly called on the force to re-open the inquiry.

Nikki Allan murder
Nikki Allan was murdered by a neighbour but it took 31 years for him to be brought to justice (Northumbria Police/PA)

The battle came at a great cost to herself and her family, as she struggled with her mental health and drinking, and got into trouble with the law.

Following a DNA breakthrough and painstaking police work, Boyd was arrested and was convicted of Nikki’s murder at Newcastle Crown Court in May, and was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 29 years.

Ms Henderson told the BBC’s Newsnight programme she will take legal action against the force, saying: “I was treated really badly by the police.

“Because I was the one parent, I didn’t have any support and I was drinking heavily.

Nikki Allan murder
Nikki Allan’s mother Sharon Henderson, left, and Nikki’s sister, Stacey, comfort each other after seeing Nikki’s killer jailed for life (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I was living in a council flat and I didn’t have any money.”

Boyd was the boyfriend of Nikki’s babysitter, lived in the same block of flats as her and told officers he had seen her on the night she disappeared.

He was never treated as a suspect, even after he was convicted of a child sex offence in the late 1990s, and remained at large until the DNA breakthrough in 2017.

After Boyd was sentenced, Harriet Wistrich, director at the Centre for Women’s Justice, said: “Now, Sharon demands that Northumbria police are held accountable for their historic failures that allowed a 31-year wait until the right man was convicted of Nikki’s murder.

Nikki Allan murder
David Boyd must serve at least 29 years before he can be paroled (Northumbria Police/PA)

“The full extent of the failures remain unknown and therefore we are demanding a public inquiry to examine the historic investigation which led to the wrong man being prosecuted and the police failing to consider alternative suspects until over 20 years later.”

After the jury convicted Boyd, Northumbria Police apologised to Ms Henderson, as well as to Mr Heron who had to leave Sunderland despite being cleared in 1993.

At the time, Detective Chief Superintendent Lisa Theaker, who led the successful inquiry, praised Nikki’s family, saying: “I would like to thank them for their patience and strength shown during their relentless pursuit of justice.”

Nikki Allan murder
Assistant Chief Constable Alastair Simpson, with Detective Chief Superintendent Lisa Theaker, after the force issued Ms Henderson with an apology (PA)

Northumbria Police declined to comment about any potential legal action.

The force has offered Ms Henderson a meeting with Assistant Chief Constable Alastair Simpson, who issued the previous apology to the family and to Mr Heron.

Ms Wistrich, who is also Ms Henderson’s solicitor, has written to the chief constable, Vanessa Jardine, to inform her of the legal action; and to the Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, asking for a formal inquiry into the case.

Ms Wistrich said: “Sharon and her daughters have suffered immense pain and damage as a consequence of historic police failures.

“She never gave up on her attempts to secure justice for Nikki.

“Now the murderer has been convicted, she wants answers and a full inquiry into the historic failures by Northumbria Police.”