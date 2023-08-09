Shakespeare plays restricted in Florida schools due to ‘sexual content’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Shakespeare plays restricted in Florida schools due to ‘sexual content’

By Press Association
Some Shakespeare plays will be restricted in a Florida school district (PA)
Some Shakespeare plays will be restricted in a Florida school district (PA)

Students in a Florida school district will be reading only excerpts from William Shakespeare’s plays for class rather than the full texts under redesigned curriculum guides.

The modified curriculum guides were developed, in part, to take into consideration the US state’s new law that restricts classroom materials with content that can be deemed sexual.

The changes to the Hillsborough County Public Schools’ curriculum guides were made with Florida’s new legislation limiting classroom materials that “contain pornography or obscene depictions of sexual conduct” in mind.

Other reasons included revised state standards and an effort to get students to read a wide variety of books for new state exams, the school district said.

Several Shakespeare plays use suggestive puns and innuendo, and it is implied that the protagonists have had premarital sex in Romeo And Juliet.

Ron DeSantis
The decision is fallout from laws passed by Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature and championed by governor Ron DeSantis (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

“First and foremost, we have not excluded Shakespeare from our high school curriculum. Students will still have the physical books to read excerpts in class,” a statement from the district said.

“Curriculum guides are continually reviewed and refined throughout the year to align with state standards and current law.”

The decision in Tampa is the latest fallout from laws passed by Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature and championed by governor Ron DeSantis over the past two years.

The first law, dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by critics, was passed last year and prohibited classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in lower grades.

The second law passed this year extended the prohibition on gender and sexual orientation discussion to other grades. It also prevents students and teachers from being required to use pronouns that do not correspond to someone’s biological sex and strengthens the system in which people can lodge challenges against school books.

Republican politicians said at the time that the bill was intended to shield children from sexualised content.

Underscoring the confusion over what is allowed in schools, Florida education commissioner Manny Diaz put Romeo And Juliet on his list of books he is recommending that students read in August.

“This month’s book recommendations provide a variety of reading materials that students will find uplifting and will spark a love for literacy,” Mr Diaz said.

In Lake County, outside Orlando, the school district reversed a decision, made in response to the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, to restrict access to a popular children’s book about a male penguin couple hatching a chick.

A copy of the book And Tango Makes Three
And Tango Makes Three is about a male penguin couple hatching a chick (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

The School Board of Lake County and Florida education officials last week asked a federal judge to throw out a First Amendment lawsuit that students and the authors of And Tango Makes Three filed in June. Their complaint challenged the restrictions and Florida’s new laws.

The lawsuit is moot because age restrictions on And Tango Makes Three were lifted following a Florida Department of Education memo that said the new law applied only to classroom instruction and not school libraries, according to motions filed on Friday by Florida education officials and school board members.

And Tango Makes Three recounts the true story of two male penguins who were devoted to each other at the Central Park Zoo in New York. A zookeeper who saw them building a nest and trying to incubate an egg-shaped rock gave them an egg from a different penguin pair with two eggs after they were having difficulty hatching more than one egg at a time. The chick cared for by the male penguins was named Tango.

The book is listed among the 100 most subjected to censorship efforts over the past decade, as compiled by the American Library Association.

The “Don’t Say Gay” legislation has been at the centre of a fight between Disney and Mr DeSantis, who is running to be the 2024 Republican presidential nominee and has made the culture wars a driving force of his campaign.

Mr DeSantis and Republicans took over control of the district governing the area where Walt Disney World is located after Disney publicly opposed the legislation.

The College Board has refused to alter its Advanced Placement psychology course to comply with Florida’s new laws, even though it includes content on gender and sexual orientation. The College Board said last week that it hoped Florida teachers would be able to teach the full course.

With students preparing to return to school this week in many school districts, it remained unclear whether any modifications to the course would be expected to comply with Florida’s rules.