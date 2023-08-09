Provost of Oxford University college is appointed chair of Historic England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Provost of Oxford University college is appointed chair of Historic England

By Press Association
Lord Mendoza is provost of Oriel College in Oxford (John Stillwell)
Lord Mendoza is provost of Oriel College in Oxford (John Stillwell)

The head of an Oxford University college has been appointed as the new chair of Historic England.

Lord Mendoza, provost of Oriel College, called it a “great honour” after being appointed to the role by the Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer.

Lord Mendoza was appointed as commissioner for culture at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in 2020, during the Covid pandemic.

He said: “To be appointed the next chair of Historic England is a great honour.

“In my role as commissioner for culture, I have worked closely with Historic England and greatly appreciated the ways in which this outstanding organisation cares for the country’s astonishing breadth of historic buildings, monuments and landscapes.

“England’s historic environment holds deep meaning for people.

“Over the last few years, we have witnessed its impact in regeneration, education and cultural development across the country.

“I look forward to ensuring the ongoing protection of the nation’s heritage estate and demonstrating the importance, beauty and value of our heritage to a wider society.”

Lord Mendoza also chairs the Government’s Culture and Heritage Capital Board.

He previously served as a commissioner of Historic England between 2016 and 2019 and was chair of building conservation charity, The Landmark Trust, for 10 years until 2021.

The late Queen granted him a life peerage in 2020 and he was awarded a CBE in the New Year Honours List in 2022.

Lord Mendoza attended Oriel College in 1978 and studied geography. He became provost in 2018.