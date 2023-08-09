Niger’s ousted president ‘running low on food’ under house arrest after coup

Niger’s deposed president is running out of food and experiencing other increasingly dire conditions two weeks after he was ousted in a military coup and put under house arrest, an adviser has told The Associated Press.

President Mohamed Bazoum, the West African nation’s democratically elected leader, has been held at the presidential palace in Niamey with his wife and son since mutinous soldiers moved against him on July 26.

The family is living without electricity and only has rice and canned goods left to eat, the adviser said. Mr Bazoum remains in good health for now and will never resign, according to the adviser.

Stranded trucks with goods are seen at the border between Nigeria and Niger in Jibia, Nigeria (AP Photo/Mohammed Babangida)

Mr Bazoum’s political party issued a statement confirming the president’s living conditions and said the family was also without running water.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken spoke with Mr Bazoum on Tuesday about recent diplomatic efforts, a spokesman said, and Mr Blinken “emphasised that the safety and security of President Bazoum and his family are paramount”.

This week, Niger’s new military junta took steps to entrench itself in power and rejected international efforts to mediate.

On Monday, the junta named a new prime minister, civilian economist Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine. Mr Zeine is a former economy and finance minister who left office after a previous coup in 2010 toppled the government at the time. He later worked at the African Development Bank.

The junta also refused to admit mediation teams from the United Nations, the African Union, and West African regional bloc ECOWAS, citing “evident reasons of security in this atmosphere of menace,” according to a letter seen by The Associated Press.

Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Mr Bazoum, addresses supporters of Niger’s ruling junta in Niamey (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

ECOWAS had threatened to use military force if the junta did not reinstate Mr Bazoum by Sunday, a deadline that the junta ignored and which passed without action from ECOWAS. The bloc is expected to meet again on Thursday to discuss the situation.

It has been exactly two weeks since soldiers first detained Mr Bazoum and seized power, claiming they could do a better job at protecting the nation from jihadi violence. Groups linked to al Qaida and the so-called Islamic State have ravaged the Sahel region, a vast expanse south of the Sahara Desert that includes part of Niger.

Most analysts and diplomats said the stated justification for the coup did not hold weight and the takeover resulted from a power struggle between the president and the head of his presidential guard, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, who now says he runs the country.

The coup comes as a blow to many countries in the West, which saw Niger as one of the last democratic partners in the region they could work with to beat back the extremist threat. It is also an important supplier of uranium.

Niger’s partners have threatened to cut off hundreds of millions of dollars in military assistance if it does not return to constitutional rule.

While the crisis drags on, Niger’s 25 million people are bearing the brunt. It is one of the poorest countries in the world, and many Nigeriens live hand to mouth and say they are too focused on finding food for their families to pay much attention to the escalating crisis.

Harsh economic and travel sanctions imposed by ECOWAS since the coup have caused food prices to rise by up to 5%, say traders. Erkmann Tchibozo, a shop owner from neighbouring Benin who works in Niger’s capital, Niamey, said it has been hard to get anything into the country to stock his shop near the airport.

Supporters of Niger’s ruling junta hold a Russian flag in Niamey (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

If it continues like this, the situation is going to become very difficult, he said.

The junta also shut Niger’s airspace this week and temporarily suspended authorisation for diplomatic flights from friendly and partner countries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Acting US deputy secretary of state Victoria Nuland met with the coup leaders but said they refused to allow her to meet Mr Bazoum. She described the mutinous officers as unreceptive to her appeals to start negotiations and restore constitutional rule.

The US has some 1,100 military personnel in the country and has seen Niger as a strategic and reliable partner in the region.

Still, Ms Nuland made more headway than other delegations. A previous ECOWAS delegation was prevented from leaving the airport.

It is unclear how much co-ordination is involved in the various mediation efforts. Some experts have worried that if the work is not co-ordinated, it could undermine ECOWAS.

Neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, both of which are run by military regimes, have sided with the junta and warned that an intervention in Niger would be “would be tantamount to a declaration of war” against them. In a joint letter on Tuesday to the United Nations, the two countries appealed for the organisation to “prevent by all means at its disposal, armed action against a sovereign state”.

Mali and Burkina Faso also sent representatives to Niamey this week to discuss military options. Officials from all sides said the talks went well.