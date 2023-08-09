Majority of public ‘worried cuts could force closures of museums and galleries’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Majority of public ‘worried cuts could force closures of museums and galleries’

By Press Association
A survey of 2,000 adults by the Prospect union found 60% were concerned about funding for cultural attractions (Alamy/PA)
A majority of the public are worried about funding cuts forcing the closure of heritage and cultural attractions, new research suggests.

A survey of 2,000 adults by the Prospect union found that 60% voiced concerns, with many keen on making heritage part of their holiday plans.

Three out of four respondents said they believe it is important to learn about the culture and heritage of the UK and the wider world through museums and other heritage attractions.

Around 60% of those surveyed expressed concern that heritage and cultural attractions in their local area could be closed or reduce access to the public in order to cut public spending.

Sue Ferns, senior deputy general secretary of Prospect said: “Trips to historic homes and gardens and our unrivalled museums and galleries are a summer staple for the British public.

“Their popularity with people of all ages shows they are an enduring and valued part of our national life.

“But for all the political rhetoric around pride in British history and culture, years of funding cuts have led to closures and cutbacks, threatening the ability of future generations to enjoy them.

“Despite the current economic problems the country faces, it is clear that the public believe that the heritage sector should be prioritised and protected.

“Politicians of all parties must match their warm words with cold hard cash.”