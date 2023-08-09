Mars may once have had Earth-like seasons conducive to life – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Mars may once have had Earth-like seasons conducive to life – study

By Press Association
Mars is cold and inhospitable but evidence suggests it may have once had liquid water and a thick atmosphere (Nasa/ESA/PA)
Mars is cold and inhospitable but evidence suggests it may have once had liquid water and a thick atmosphere (Nasa/ESA/PA)

Mars may have once had wet and dry seasons – like those on Earth – conducive to the emergence of life, scientists have said.

Researchers have discovered fossil evidence suggesting the red planet had a cyclical climate more than three billion years ago.

Scientists believe wet and dry seasons would have provided ideal conditions for the formation of complex ancient organic compounds that would have served as precursors to life.

The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Nature, also opened up new areas of research into the natural processes that gave rise to life.

The team said that, unlike Earth, Mars has huge areas of well-preserved terrain with abundant fossil rivers and lakes dating back billions of years.

Earth, on the other hand, has tectonic plates – large slabs of rock dividing the planet’s crust and moving constantly to reshape its landscape.

Mars is cold and inhospitable but evidence suggests it may have once had liquid water – a necessary ingredient of life – and a thick atmosphere.

But over billions of years, the planet lost much of its atmosphere, transforming its climate from one that might have supported life into the dry and frozen environment of today.

For the study, the researchers from The French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), Paul Sabatier University, and Claude Bernard University Lyon 1 in France, looked at data from Nasa’s Curiosity rover, which was launched in 2012.

The rover landed in the Gale Crater, an ancient lake bed located just south of the Martian equator.

In 2018, Nasa scientists revealed that Curiosity had found evidence of organic molecules, opening up the possibility that microorganisms may once have populated our planetary neighbour.

For the current study, they used information gathered from the probe’s two instruments – Mastcam and ChemCam – to analyse salt deposits in the crater, thought to be between 3.6 and 3.8 billion-years-old.

The researchers found the salt deposits to have hexagonal patterns, which they said was the “first fossil evidence of a sustained, cyclical, regular Martian climate with dry and wet seasons”.

Previous experiments have shown this kind of environment to provide the ideal conditions for the formation of complex compounds such as RNA – a nucleic acid present in all living cells.

The researchers wrote: “Our findings point to a sustained, cyclic, possibly seasonal, climate on early Mars”, which may have been “favourable to prebiotic evolution”.