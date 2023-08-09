Police investigate reports of man taking dummies from babies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police investigate reports of man taking dummies from babies

By Press Association
Police have appealed for information (Aaron Chown/PA)
Police have appealed for information (Aaron Chown/PA)

Police are investigating a series of incidents where a man approached people with babies and removed the infants’ dummies.

Essex Police said four incidents around Harlow had been reported between February 10 and August 7.

On one occasion a child was also assaulted, the force said.

The man is described as slim, white and in his 20s, with light-brown eyes and yellow teeth.

Essex Police
An image of a man police want to speak to (Essex Police/PA)

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents.

The image, which was taken from behind and does not show a face, shows a person in a black hooded top and carrying a black Nike bag with a white logo.

Essex Police hope people recognise the clothing and want anyone who recognises the man, or has seen someone matching the description acting suspiciously, to contact them.

Chief Inspector Paul Austin, District Commander for Harlow, said: “This is a series of unusual incidents and, as a parent myself, I understand the level of concern they will cause.

An officer on patrol
An officer on patrol after reports of a man removing babies’ dummies in Harlow, Essex (Essex Police/PA)

“However, I want to reassure the people of Harlow that we have detectives dedicated to investigating these incidents, have linked previous incidents, and my teams will be visible out in the community to provided reassurance.

“I would urge you to continue going about your daily business as usual but be vigilant of anyone acting suspiciously.

“I need anyone who has information or recognises this person to contact us.”

Police asked for anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or other footage in relation to these incidents to contact the force on 101 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.