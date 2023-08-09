Police defend use of meme format to report crime despite social media criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police defend use of meme format to report crime despite social media criticism

By Press Association
Lancashire Police has defended its use of a meme format on its social media channel to report the result of a criminal investigation (Nick Ansell/PA)
Lancashire Police has defended its use of a meme format used on social media to report criminal activity, despite criticism online describing the tactic as “disgraceful”.

The @LancsPolice Twitter account posted two pictures on Tuesday evening to X – formerly known as Twitter – the first showing convicted criminal Samuel Walmsley holding a wad of cash and the second his mugshot.

The caption read “How it started… How it’s going”, a popular format social media users employ to show how things have changed.

Beneath the post was a series of replies from Lancashire Police with further details, including that Samuel Walmsley was “one of 14 men jailed for nearly 50 years for his role in crime conspiracies in Great Harwood”.

Walmsley was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle, and was jailed for two years and four months.

The post earned more than 12 million views in less than 24 hours, picking up tens of thousands of likes and interactions.

The police account also responded to some replies by asking people to fill in a social media survey to find out “what you want and need from us through social media”.

However, some found the use of a meme format to be distasteful given the context.

One social media user wrote: “Might be an unpopular opinion but I feel like the police fundamentally shouldn’t be posting memes like this regardless of what they’ve done.”

Another said: “This sort of mocking, joking tweets is disgraceful. It condescends to and insults the victims of crime, is unseemly celebratory, and acts like policing is all one big jolly jape.”

Meanwhile, another asked: “What kind of society do we live in when official police accounts are posting memes and trying to go viral?”

A statement from Lancashire Police given to the PA news agency defended the account’s reporting tactics, however, confirming it would “continue to engage with people in this way”.

The statement read: “The reaction to this post has been overwhelmingly positive both online – with more than 71k likes – and in the local community who were directly affected by this criminal activity.

“We will continue to engage with people in this way to let them know about the work we are doing to tackle serious and organised crime and to keep our communities safe.

“The public can also help inform the way we engage with our communities online by completing our social media survey to tell us what they want to see on our channels: www.police.uk/pu/notices/2023/survey/social-media-survey”.