Varadkar: It was a ‘privilege’ to attend funeral of Sinead O’Connor

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it was a “privilege” to be at the funeral of Sinead O’Connor.

The life of the Irish singer was celebrated at a private ceremony, before the funeral cortege travelled past her former home in Bray, Co Wicklow, so fans could pay their respects before a private burial on Tuesday.

The Taoiseach and President Michael D Higgins were among those who attended the funeral.

Speaking to reporters in Belfast on Wednesday, Mr Varadkar said: “It was just a privilege to be there on behalf of the Government and the the people of Ireland.

“The president attended as well. We were invited by the family to be there and we responded to that invitation.

“Sinead O’Connor is one of the greats. Pop star, singer, artist, activist.

“I don’t know about you, but certainly on the Monday of the Bank Holiday, I took the opportunity to listen to all her old hits and some of her best songs.

“It’s somebody lost to us too soon and far before her time, I think.”

Since O’Connor’s death on July 26, people have been leaving flowers and paying their respects at the house, which the singer sold in 2021 and which now lies empty.

The Grammy Award-winner was found unresponsive on July 26 by police at her south-east London home at the age of 56.