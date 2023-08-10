Zoo’s night-vision footage of Asian elephants ‘vital to protect species in wild’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zoo’s night-vision footage of Asian elephants ‘vital to protect species in wild’

By Press Association
Night-vision footage taken by Whipsnade Zoo shows baby elephant Nang Phaya playing with her aunties (Whipsnade Zoo/PA)
A zoo in Bedfordshire which is using night-vision technology to monitor its Asian elephant herd has said the footage is vital to protecting the endangered species in the wild.

Whipsnade Zoo, near Dunstable, has released night-vision footage of the herd, showing 11-month-old Nang Phaya crawling over her aunties Lucha, 41, and Karishma, 24, appearing to entice them to play while they attempt to sleep.

Elephant keeper Stefan Groeneveld explained his team is using the cameras to monitor the multi-generational herd at night in order to provide 24-hour care and learn more about changes to the family dynamic since the birth of Nang Phaya last year.

While the footage from the conservation zoo provides an insight into the herd’s nocturnal habits, it also helps scientists from the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) who are working with Asian elephants in the wild, Mr Groeneveld said.

Baby elephant Nang Phaya with her aunty Karishma
Elephant keeper Stefan Groeneveld explained the zoo is using night-vision cameras to provide 24-hour care for the herd (Whipsnade Zoo/PA)

“Sadly, elephants are one of the most persecuted species in the world, facing daily threats in the wild from poachers, conflict with the communities they live alongside, droughts, as well as habitat loss and degradation,” Mr Groeneveld said.

The conservation research also includes dung sampling to support faecal DNA testing, sound monitoring to aid understanding of communication, motion studies and thermal imaging.

Of the night-vision footage, released ahead of World Elephant Day on Saturday, Mr Groeneveld said it shows Nang Phaya is “not ready to grow up just yet”.

“Thanks to advancements in camera technology we’re able to learn so much more about these incredible animals,” he said.

Baby elephant Nang Phaya
Elephant keeper Stefan Groeneveld said the footage showed 11-month-old Nang Phaya is ‘not ready to grow up just yet’ (Whipsnade Zoo/PA)

“Last year our hidden cameras captured Donna giving birth to Nang Phaya, surrounded by the rest of the females in the herd, including her own mum Kaylee – who provided reassurance and support.

“Now we’re using the cameras to learn more about the herd’s sleep patterns, social structure and interactions after the sun sets.

“From this latest footage we can see that it’s still always playtime for Nang Phaya, who is not ready to grow up just yet.”

He added that every piece of knowledge that is gained aids the team in providing the best care possible for the “tight-knit” herd.

“From watching hours of night footage over the last year we’ve learnt that 41-year-old aunty, Lucha, has become a second mum to little Phaya, who can often be found curled up next to her and 24-year-old Karishma.

“This shows us what a tight-knit herd we have at Whipsnade and how close Phaya’s relationship is with all of the females.”