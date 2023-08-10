Emmys moved to the heart of awards season in January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emmys moved to the heart of awards season in January

By Press Association
The Emmys will take place in January next year (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The strike-delayed 75th Emmy Awards have a new home — one that places them squarely within Hollywood’s awards season, for a change.

Fox has announced that the Emmys will air on January 15 from the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles. The show will air on the Martin Luther King Jr holiday.

The timing means that the Emmys, which honour the best shows on television, will air weeks before the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honours film and television actors.

Numerous other shows like the Golden Globe Awards, which have not been confirmed for a return to network television, and the Critics Choice Awards, also are held in January.

The ceremony will happen roughly four months later than originally planned.

While the move is a bit of a throwback — the first Emmys, where only six awards were handed out, were held in January 1949, the Emmys traditionally air in September, a slot that once heralded the upcoming autumn television season.

But that timing dates back to when broadcast television dominated — both in viewership and Emmys contenders — in a way that has been effaced by cable television and streaming services.

A person with knowledge of the plans but not authorised to speak publicly told The Associated Press last month that the show, scheduled for September 17, would be moved due to the ongoing strikes by film and television actors and screenwriters.

HBO is the leading nominee heading into the ceremony, with three of its series — Succession, The Last Of Us and The White Lotus — racking up 74 nominations. In all, HBO received 127 nominations.

Because of the dual strikes, actors and writers cannot campaign for their shows or do promotional interviews. The writers strike is now in its 101st day, longer than the 2007-2008 stoppage — and no end is in sight.

No host has been announced for the ceremony, which will celebrate the Emmys’ diamond anniversary.