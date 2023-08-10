Kuwait and Lebanon move to ban Barbie over gender and sexuality themes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Kuwait and Lebanon move to ban Barbie over gender and sexuality themes

By Press Association
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at the European premiere of Barbie (Ian West/PA)
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at the European premiere of Barbie (Ian West/PA)

Barbie is set to open across the Middle East but moves by Kuwait and Lebanon to ban the film over its themes on gender and sexuality have raised questions over how widely it will be released.

Kuwait announced its ban late on Wednesday, saying the film promotes “ideas and beliefs that are alien to the Kuwaiti society and public order” without elaborating, according to a statement published by the state-run KUNA news agency.

In Lebanon, culture minister Mohammad Mortada said the film was found to “contradict values of faith and morality” and “promote homosexuality and sexual transformation”.

His request to ban the film was forwarded to Lebanon’s General Security agency, which falls under the Interior Ministry and traditionally handles censorship decisions, to make the final verdict.

The move has already sparked an uproar in Lebanon, which has long been an island of relative tolerance for homosexuality.

Kate McKinnon
Kate McKinnon, who is gay, stars in the film (Ian West/PA)

Across the Middle East, many Muslims, Christians and Jews consider homosexuality to be sinful. In some parts of the Arab world, members of the LGBTQ+ community have been arrested and sentenced to prison. In Iraq, regulators have even banned media from using the word “homosexuality,” instead ordering outlets to refer to it as “sexual deviance”.

The film does not include any overt sexuality, but the all-star cast includes Kate McKinnon, who is gay, and Hari Nef, who is transgender. Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, also sometimes behaves in a feminine manner that would be controversial in much of the Middle East.

Many in the LGBTQ+ community have embraced the film, even as some have criticised it as pushing a heteronormative narrative.

The Warner Bros movie about the dolls has grossed over 1 billion US dollars (£780 million) in less than a month since opening in other markets. The film – led and produced by Margot Robbie, directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig – crossed 400 million dollars (£314 million) in the US and 500 million dollars (£391 million) internationally faster than any other movie at the studio, including the Harry Potter films.

It is set to open in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain on Thursday evening.

Both the UAE and Saudi Arabia have invested billions of dollars in sports, entertainment and tourism in recent years. But like much of the rest of the Middle East, they criminalise homosexuality and view LGBTQ+ advocacy as a threat to their societies that must be quashed.

The film’s release in the region was initially planned for August 31 but was recently brought forward, indicating that any censorship issues had been resolved. Films are often delayed for release in the region to allow time for production companies to censor them or for committees to review them.

Warner Bros did not respond to requests for comments about whether or not the movie was censored for release in the region.