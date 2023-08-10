MP calls for closure of ‘potential loophole’ after Crooked House pub demolition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MP calls for closure of ‘potential loophole’ after Crooked House pub demolition

By Press Association
People inspect the rubble at The Crooked House pub (Matthew Cooper/PA)
People inspect the rubble at The Crooked House pub (Matthew Cooper/PA)

An MP will campaign to close a “potential loophole” which allowed a historic pub destroyed by arson to be demolished by its owners two days later.

Marco Longhi, MP for Dudley North, said police should be able to take premises under their control while investigations into potential crimes are being carried out.

It comes after Staffordshire Police said they had to hand the Crooked House back to its owners following a blaze on Saturday, which is being treated as arson, only for it to be demolished by a mechanical digger on Monday.

On Wednesday police said they were treating the fire at the pub in Himley, West Midlands, as arson, that inquiries were ongoing but no arrests have been made.

Crooked House pub fire
The remains of The Crooked House pub (David Davies/PA)

Mr Longhi said: “Staffordshire Police have said that they did not have the power to stop the owner of the Crooked House from demolishing the ruins following an arson.

“Agencies should be given the power to take the premises under their control while [an] investigation is being carried out.

“The site should have been cordoned off for investigation and forensics the moment the police and fire service came to the site.

“I will support any initiative to close this potential loophole which the police is relying on for the Crooked House case.

“I will make my representation to relevant departments after conducting a full research of how this loophole can be fixed.”

Crooked House pub fire
The pub was demolished two days after it was gutted by fire (Nick Maslen/Alamy)

The loss of the pub, built in the 18th century, prompted a wave of anger from politicians, local residents and former regulars.

It was destroyed just two weeks after it was sold by pub company Marston’s to a private buyer, which the PA news agency understands to be ATE Farms Limited.

The company’s only active director, according to Companies House, is Carly Taylor, 34, with George Adam Taylor, 44, a director from 2008 to 2014.

Mr Taylor was previously a director of Himley Environmental Ltd, which owns the 15-hectare Oak Farm Quarry and Landfill site adjacent to the Crooked House and is registered to the same address as ATE Farms.

The PA news agency could not contact either for comment.

Crooked House pub fire
The burnt remains of The Crooked House (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Taylor also owns the Sarah Mansfield pub in Willey, Warwickshire, which is empty after being internally gutted in 2021.

Through another of his companies, AT Contracting Ltd, Mr Taylor has had two planning applications approved to renovate the pub’s first floor into letting bedrooms and to build either one or two dwellings in the car park.

One source, who did not wish to be named, said the Sarah Mansfield was once a thriving community hub in the small village but had become a “depressing eyesore” since being gutted under Mr Taylor’s ownership.

They said: “Back in the day, it was a really, really good village pub.

“One day during lockdown, a load of guys turned up with skips and machines and literally gutted the pub.

“When we mean gutted, we mean no wiring, no plumbing, it’s just an empty shell.

“It’s sad looking at it. It’s a loss, every time we walk past it it saddens us more. It’s become a depressing eyesore.”

The Sarah Mansfield is now up for sale for £425,000, with the source saying they felt “sick” when they saw Mr Taylor’s name associated with the Crooked House.

Police investigating the fire said that they were “in contact with the landowner” of the former farmhouse, dubbed Britain’s wonkiest pub.

Meanwhile, West Midlands mayor Andy Street was due to meet South Staffordshire Council representatives on Thursday to discuss the incident.

The council previously said it did not consent to the total demolition of the pub, nor deemed it necessary, instead only permitting the top floor to be demolished for safety reasons.

The council is exploring whether the demolition constitutes a potential breach of the law, while Mr Street said before the pub’s demolition that it should be “rebuilt brick by brick”.

In a tweet before the meeting, he said: “We all thought the Crooked House fire would be arson, but it still makes your blood boil to see it treated as such.

“We must let Police & Fire do their job as they step up their investigation to find the culprit/s.”

Nik Antona, national chairman of the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra), visited the site on Thursday.

He said the country was “losing good, traditional community pubs” that were not being replaced “on a like-for-like basis”, adding the situation nationwide was “dire”.

“We have lost quite a historic pub, quite a unique pub in this country which probably, unfortunately, we’re not actually going to be able to replicate.

“This is just typical of what we are seeing across the country at the moment. In 2017 the Government introduced legislation that protected pubs and gave them planning protection. This pub should have been protected under that legislation.

“Circumstances have taken over. We had a mysterious fire, for whatever reasons, and I’m sure the police are investigating that and they will get to a conclusion as to what caused that.

“But at the end of the day it shouldn’t have been demolished, it was protected and unfortunately it looks like we have now lost something as you will never be able to replicate that crooked, wonky pub again.”