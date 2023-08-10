Streamer Kai Cenat says he is ‘beyond disappointed’ at chaos at New York event

A 21-year-old social media influencer charged with inciting a riot after an event attended by thousands of his followers erupted in chaos in New York City last week has said that he is “beyond disappointed” in the bad behaviour.

Speaking on Twitch, streamer Kai Cenat said he was “beyond disappointed in anybody who became disruptive that day”.

Speaking publicly for the first time since some of his followers jumped on cars and hurled bottles during mayhem in Manhattan’s Union Square on August 4, Cenat said: “None of that is cool, bro, you feel what I’m saying?”

Thousands of fans of Cenat, who has millions of followers on Twitch, YouTube and other platforms, showed up in Union Square after he announced that he would be there giving away video game consoles and other electronic devices.

A crowd of people packed into Union Square Park, with some running running through nearby streets, swinging objects at car windows and climbing on top of buses.

Police said several people were injured, including at least four who were taken to hospital, and 65 people were arrested.

Influencer Kai Cenat was charged with inciting a riot after at least 65 people were arrested attending a gathering he hosted in New York City’s Union Square(WABC-TV via AP)

Cenat, who did not have a permit for the Union Square gathering, was arrested on charges of inciting a riot and promoting an unlawful gathering.

He is to appear in court on August 18.

Cenat, who grew up in the Bronx but now lives in Atlanta, said he had planned the event as a gift to his hometown.

“It has been my dream to want to give back to the community that made me who I am, bro,” he said on Twitch. “But after Friday, bro, I’ve come to realise the amount of not only power but influence that I have on people.”

Cenat said he had watched videos of people jumping on cars “and I’m asking myself when I’m watching the video, ‘Why? Like, why?’ You feel what I’m saying?”

Cenat later recited the Lord’s Prayer and said he was sorry “for those who’ve been affected by this whole thing”.

Cenat and his representatives have been approached for comment.