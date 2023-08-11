Four arrested after man shot dead in Warwickshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four arrested after man shot dead in Warwickshire

By Press Association
The victim has not yet been publicly named (Peter Byrne/PA)
The victim has not yet been publicly named (Peter Byrne/PA)

Four people have been arrested after a man was shot dead in Warwickshire.

Police were called after a man was found with a gunshot wound in Clemens Street, Leamington Spa, at around 3am on Thursday.

It is believed he had been shot a short time earlier in Frances Havergal Close, Warwickshire Police said.

The victim, in his late 20s, died in hospital.

Late on Thursday, the force said two men and two women had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Chief Inspector Faz Chishty, local area commander for South Warwickshire, said the victim was seen in Kelsey’s, a bar in the town, prior to his murder.

He said: “Today has seen a huge policing operation to identify the four suspects and bring them into custody where they will be questioned by detectives.

“We’re continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

“We know the victim was in Kelsey’s yesterday afternoon and evening with four other people.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who was in the bar during this time.

“This incident has been a big shock for the local community, and we will continue to have a presence in the area over the coming days.

“The cordon is likely to remain in place for some time. We are fully aware of the disruption this is causing in the local community, and I’d like to thank people for their ongoing patience and support.”

A post-mortem examination is due to take place and the victim’s next of kin has been informed. The incident is believed to have been isolated.

Anyone with information that can help officers should contact Warwickshire Police quoting incident 33 of August 10, or by using the dedicated online portal that has been set up.