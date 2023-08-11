‘Shock and fear’ in Surrey village after girl’s body found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Shock and fear’ in Surrey village after girl’s body found

By Press Association
Locals left flowers outside a property on Hammond Road in Horsell, Surrey, where a 10-year-old girl was found dead (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Locals have spoken of their ‘shock and fear’ after the body of a 10-year-old girl was discovered in a Surrey home.

Police launched a murder investigation on Thursday after discovering the child at an address in the quiet village of Horsell near Woking.

There was a heavy police presence at the semi-detached property on Hammond Road on Friday as people laid flowers on the pavement.

Woking incident
There was a cordon in place around the property on Friday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Neighbours told the PA news agency that a Pakistani family with six “very young” children moved into the house in April.

One mother, who wished not to be named, said she was “traumatised” by the news, adding that her children were “terrified”.

She said: “It’s just a shock. My 16-year-old daughter was very upset thinking about that little girl.”

Several local people said that they were in a state of shock after hearing the news.

A note left on flowers outside a property on Hammond Road
A note left on flowers outside a property on Hammond Road (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In a statement on Thursday evening, Surrey Police said officers were called to the address at around 2.50am that morning following “concern” for the girl’s safety.

The investigation is being led by Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s major crime team.

The child’s loved ones have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, Surrey Police said.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Debbie White, said: “This is a devastating incident, and our officers are working hard to build a picture of what happened.

“We have identified a number of individuals we would like to speak to as part of our enquiries and at this stage, we are not looking to identify anyone else in connection with our investigation.

Woking incident
A person leaves flowers outside the house (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“We have no reason to believe there is any risk to the public.

“There is a significant police presence in Hammond Road and this will remain over the coming days.

“We appreciate that the police presence will be causing concern and we would like to thank local residents for their co-operation as we conduct our investigation.

“We will provide further updates as soon as we are in a position to.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Surrey Police, quoting PR/45230089209.