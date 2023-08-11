Teenager sentenced to six years for stabbing boy, 16, on Tube

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager sentenced to six years for stabbing boy, 16, on Tube

By Press Association
The victim was followed by four males to Brixton Tube station (Alamy/PA)
The victim was followed by four males to Brixton Tube station (Alamy/PA)

A teenager has been detained for more than six years for stabbing a 16-year-old boy on a Victoria line Tube train.

Amarjay Nkemayang, 19, of Crawshay Road, London, attacked the youngster with a hunting knife after pursuing him onto the Tube at Brixton station just before 3pm on November 23, the Old Bailey was told.

Steve Molloy, prosecuting, told the court that Nkemayang was part of a group of four males who came across the 16-year-old outside a JD Sports store in Brixton.

They then followed the teenager to Brixton Tube station.

Realising that he was being followed, the 16-year-old pushed his way through the barriers.

The four males followed after him, splitting up as they searched the station.

Mr Molloy told the court that Nkemayang – who pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon at a previous hearing – followed the victim onto a Tube train, and the pair engaged in a knife fight.

The court heard that two off-duty police officers witnessed the incident. Mr Molly summarised their witness statements.

“They described the males flailing knives at each other,” he told the court.

“They were fighting each other with knives for 30 seconds.”

The Central Criminal Court in the Old Bailey, London
The sentencing was held at the Old Bailey (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

One officer said that passengers were left “screaming” and “hysterical”, the prosecutor said.

“She said that the incident started with the defendant lunging towards (the victim) with his knife,” he added.

“(The victim) then responded in kind, both males swinging knives in their hands.”

The court heard that both males were injured in the fight, with the 16-year-old receiving a two-and-a-half-inch wound to the left side of his torso.

Mr Molloy told the court that there was no CCTV footage of the knife fight, as the camera on the carriage was not working.

But CCTV footage from an adjacent carriage showed the aftermath of the knife fight, with Nkemayang entering the carriage through the emergency doors.

Concerned passengers could be seen fleeing down the carriage as Nkemayang walked through it, with the knife still in his hand.

Mr Molloy said one passenger heard Nkemayang say: “I have stabbed him, I have murdered him. I am going to go down for murder.

“If I had not killed him, and he comes for me, I will have to kill him.”

After the train pulled into Stockwell station, the defendant was apprehended on the platform by police and arrested.

Mr Molloy said that the 16-year-old refused to give a statement to police, and did not allow officers to take photographs of his wound.

Speaking in mitigation for Nkemayang, Alejandra Tascon said: “This is a young man who was suffering from trauma at the time of the incident.

“He himself having suffered a stabbing in October 2022, which he says led to him making the biggest mistake of his life.”

Sentencing Nkemayang to six years and four months in a young offenders institution, judge David Aubrey said that an aggravating feature of the case was that it took place on public transport.

“The public expect to be able to travel on public transport for leisure purposes or to and from work in safety and without fear,” he said.

He added that he was impressed by a letter sent to the court by Nkemayang, and that he believed he had the potential to live a law-abiding life when he was released from detention.