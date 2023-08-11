Former student police officer jailed for sex offences against 13-year-old girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former student police officer jailed for sex offences against 13-year-old girl

By Press Association
Haider Siddique (West Midlands Police/PA)
Haider Siddique (West Midlands Police/PA)

A former student police officer has been jailed for sex offences against a vulnerable 13-year-old girl.

Haider Siddique, who was training with West Midlands Police (WMP), met his victim online and groomed her for sexual purposes while claiming to be offering her support, the force had previously said.

The 23-year-old was arrested after being seen acting inappropriately towards his victim by a bus driver in March 2022, while Siddique was on long-term sick leave, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child in January and was sentenced to seven years and seven months in prison by Judge Sarah Buckingham at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.

Following the sentencing, Deputy Chief Constable Scott Green, of WMP, said: “This was a sickening criminal act by a former student officer and I know his fellow officers will be repulsed by his behaviour.

“We did not hesitate to arrest and suspend Siddique and carried out a robust and meticulous investigation to establish the full extent of his abuse.

“We are committed to rooting out any member of staff who engages in criminality whenever we find evidence of it.”

The force said that Siddique, of Allwood Gardens, Bartley Green, Birmingham, had joined the force as a student officer in August 2021, before going on long-term sick leave in November that year.

He had never been deployed in an operational role and resigned in March 2022 while in custody following his arrest.

Lauranne Middleton, district crown prosecutor for the CPS, said: “Haider Siddique grossly abused his position of trust as a student police officer and as an adult to meet and sexually abuse a child.

“The overwhelming file of evidence presented to the court left Siddique with no option but to plead guilty to his appalling crimes and reflects how seriously the Crown Prosecution Service views this type of offending.

“We are grateful for the bravery displayed by the young victim and the actions of the bus driver who reported Siddique’s inappropriate behaviour, which led to the police investigation and prosecution of this man.”

Following sentencing, an NSPCC spokesperson said: “Having undertaken training to become a police officer, Siddique should have known the devastating impact child sexual abuse can have on the victims.

“His targeted grooming and sexual abuse of a vulnerable girl was a terrible breach of trust, and we hope she is receiving the care and support she needs.

“We also commend the bus driver who spoke up about Siddique’s behaviour.

“We would encourage anyone with concerns for a child’s safety to speak out and seek support to help protect them.

“Adults with concerns about the wellbeing of a child can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 8005000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk.

“Children and young people can contact Childline on 0800 1111.”