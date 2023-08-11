Man drove in stolen taxi at speeds in excess of 130mph from Gatwick to Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man drove in stolen taxi at speeds in excess of 130mph from Gatwick to Walsall

By Press Association
A stolen taxi being pursed by police (Sussex Police/PA)
A stolen taxi being pursed by police (Sussex Police/PA)

Police have released video footage of a man who stole a taxi outside Gatwick Airport and drove at speeds in excess of 130mph in a police pursuit and continued even after losing a tyre.

Mohammed Ahmed took the Mercedes taxi after another taxi driver had declined to take him outside the south terminal of the West Sussex airport on September 17 last year.

After driving off, the 24-year-old was tracked by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter to his home town of Walsall in the West Midlands – more than 150 miles from Gatwick – where he was finally arrested.

A Sussex Police spokesman said that during the pursuit on the M25 and M40, Ahmed drove into cordoned off areas of roadworks and continued to drive at more than 100mph after losing a tyre after police had used a tyre deflation device.

Describing the chase, he said: “One taxi had declined to take him, and footage then showed Ahmed approach the driver’s side of another unattended parked taxi.

“The owner had gone inside momentarily to collect a fare, and had left keys in the ignition.

“Ahmed took the vehicle, and later attended the victim’s address to discard identification documents before driving off at speed.

“Officers from Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit were alerted to the vehicle on the M23 and attempted to safely stop Ahmed.

Mohammed Ahmed court case
Mohammed Ahmed stole the taxi outside Gatwick Airport (Sussex Police/PA)

“But he drove dangerously, swerving in the road and reaching dangerously high speeds as he drove on to the M25.

“The NPAS helicopter tracked the vehicle from the M25 to the M40, then the M42 and M6.

“Ahmed reached the A34 and was still driving at speeds of 70mph in a 30mph zone, going the wrong way around roundabouts, through red lights, and on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic.”

Speaking after the case Detective Inspector Darren Lillywhite said: “Ahmed had been refused a fare when he decided to take the taxi outside the South Terminal.

“His driving was so reckless that police were not able to continue pursuing him because of the risk it posed to other road users and officers.

Mohammed Ahmed court case
Mohammed Ahmed was arrested in Walsall (Sussex Police/PA)

“Our colleagues from NPAS tracked him, and fortunately our colleagues from Warwickshire Police RPU were able to catch him and make the arrest.

“Ahmed is very lucky not to have caused serious harm to either himself, our officers, or other road users. His driving was appalling.”

At Lewes Crown Court, Ahmed was given a 14-month suspended prison sentence and banned from driving for 18 months for aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

He was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, complete 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) sessions and pay £841.53 in compensation to the taxi driver.

He must also pay £425 court costs and a victim surcharge of £187.