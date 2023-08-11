Funeral held for football fan killed in Athens attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Funeral held for football fan killed in Athens attack

By Press Association
The funeral of a Greek soccer fan, killed in violence between fans of two rival teams, was held today (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)
The funeral of a Greek soccer fan, killed in violence between fans of two rival teams, was held today (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

A funeral service was held for a Greek football fan killed in an attack led by Croatian supporters that has rattled European sporting officials.

Hundreds of mourners — many wearing the black and yellow colours of Michalis Katsouris’ team, AEK Athens — gathered outside a church Elefsina, 25 kilometres (15 miles) west of Athens, clapping as his white casket was carried past.

The 29-year-old AEK fan died from a stab wound, and 10 others were injured when scores of Croatian supporters wielding wooden clubs and metal bats attacked bystanders outside AEK’s Opap Arena on Monday, police said.

Funeral car
People stand outside a church during the funeral of AEK Athens fan Michalis Katsouris, in Athens, Greece (Thanassis Dimopoulos/Eurokinissi/AP)

A Champions League qualifier between AEK and Dinamo Zagreb that was due to be held hours later was called off by UEFA, football’s governing body in Europe.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will visit Greece next week and plans to meet on with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the head of the Greek Football Federation, Panagiotis Baltakos.

Representatives of the country’s four major clubs — AEK Athens, Olympiakos, PAOK and Panathinaikos — as well as government sporting officials have been invited to attend the discussions, government officials said.

Mr Ceferin had been scheduled to travel to Athens to attend the UEFA Super Cup final between Manchester City and Sevilla on Wednesday.

UEFA has formally requested a report on the Athens violence before considering “next steps and any potential measures”.

More than 100 people — mostly Croatian nationals — were arrested after the attack and have been charged with murder, membership of a criminal gang and other offenses.

Greece Soccer Fan Death
Ninety-four fans of Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb are appeared in court for a preliminary hearing over Monday’s violence (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Police are continuing to conduct searches in Athens and at border and transit points, looking for Croatian fans believed to have escaped arrest.

The murder charges, applied in a blanket indictment for all the suspects, are likely to be dropped for most of the arrested fans as the investigation proceeds.

On Friday, brief clashes broke out in front of court buildings in Athens where the arrested fans were giving evidence related to the deadly violence.

They had been led into the buildings in pairs and handcuffed under a heavy police escort.

Police escort football fans
More than 100 fans were due to give evidence (AP)

Some 200 fans of AEK gathered outside the court complex, some hurling bottles of water and other objects at police and television crews.

No arrests or injuries were reported.

Local authorities in Elefsina suspended several public events ahead of the funeral service in a sign of mourning.

It is one of three European Union towns and cities, along with Timisoara in Romania and Veszprem in Hungary, awarded the status of European Cultural Capital for 2023.

Elefsina Mayor Argyris Economou said: “The cowardly and unprovoked murder of Michalis must not and will not be forgotten.

“His burial place will always be here, as a symbol that reminds us all, current and future generations, of the painful consequences of fascist fan violence.”