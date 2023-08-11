Sarina Wiegman’s university coach could see elite qualities ‘incredibly early’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sarina Wiegman’s university coach could see elite qualities ‘incredibly early’

By Press Association
England head coach Sarina Wiegman arrives for a press conference at Stadium Australia, Sydney (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England manager Sarina Wiegman’s former university coach has said he could tell “incredibly early” she had something that set her apart from her teammates.

University of North Carolina women’s coach Anson Dorrance told the PA news agency Wiegman was a “very serious” person while she played for his team but declined to take any credit for her success.

He said: “I’m not going to take credit for anything.

“This is an amazing young woman, she was brought up in a fabulous culture.

“She’s about the collective.

“Right now England needs the collective coach, because with the players they’ve lost before this event and the players they’re losing… now losing James for a couple of games, it has to be about the collective.

“But no, I don’t take any credit at all – I think it’s her influences, I think it’s the Dutch culture.”

Dorrance continued: “Did we help her to a small degree? Yeah, I think she had a good time playing for me, we loved her.

“But I am never going to take a piece from her success – we attribute it to her and the culture she’s a part of.”

Asked if he could tell she was interested in the managerial side of the game, Dorrance said: “I think the difference between her and most of the kids I was coaching back then is the Europeans come in with a greater maturity.

“So she was a very serious person, even while she was playing for me.

“We had a wonderful culture of great kids, very talented kids, but she always seemed to be a tad more serious than anyone else.

“You can even see her in press conferences – you’re interviewing a serious individual.”

He added: “Then you would see her on the sidelines because the camera’s spending half the time on her face, and she looks very serious.

“She’s not laid back with her head back against the seat she’s sitting in, enjoying life – she’s really engaged.

“These are qualities I think any elite manager has to have.

“So yeah, I think you could say you could see something in her even incredibly early that set her apart.

“I’m in pain because my chest is puffed out so far – I just love everything she’s doing.

“Go Sarina, go England, win the whole damn thing would you, please?”