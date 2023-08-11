Lioness Rachel Daly gives university team ‘almost instant credibility’ – coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lioness Rachel Daly gives university team ‘almost instant credibility’ – coach

By Press Association
England’s Rachel Daly celebrates scoring a penalty against Nigeria (Isabel Infantes/PA)
England star Rachel Daly’s former university coach has said using her name to recruit new players gives his team “almost instant recognition and credibility”.

Ian Stone, who coaches St John’s University women’s team in New York, said his side were practising penalties the day after Daly successfully converted a spot-kick in the Lionesses’ victory over Nigeria.

Ahead of the quarter-final against Colombia on Saturday, Stone told the PA news agency there was not a “week that goes by without me using her as an example in one way or another”.

Asked if Daly had helped him recruit players for the university, he said: “Yeah definitely, it’s already worked that way.

“Everybody knows her, pretty much anyone I recruit from all over the world now knows Rachel Daly – so as soon as you drop that name and you tell that other recruit that she played for us, it gives you almost instant recognition and credibility.

“Especially with English players – obviously she’s a bit of a celebrity now.”

He joked: “She always thought she was in her own mind – but now she actually is.”

Stone, who grew up in Bristol and went to college in Middlesex, recalled a time at a recruiting event in Harrogate where Daly was “swamped” by people wanting photographs and autographs.

He told PA: “I was like, this was a player I coached who is now this big of a deal in England – and this was before she started for the team that won the Euros.

“So yeah, it’s been phenomenal for our programme and she’s pretty gracious about it and helpful when it comes to the recruiting as well.

“There’s a few times I’ve reached out to her, especially with English players, and said could you just drop them a message and let them know that you played for us and that it’s a pretty good place?

“We don’t use it as much because I don’t want to bother her too much but she’s certainly available for that kind of thing as well which is great.”

Questioned on whether he ever used Daly as an example to his current squad, Mr Stone said: “Yeah, all the time.

“Literally the day after she scored that penalty we were practising penalties ourselves.

“The thing that the younger players have to learn from her is that the reason she can hit that penalty is because she’s practised that thousands of times.

“She’s somebody who, probably still, despite the fact she’s probably the best player that’s gone through the programme, she’s also the player that’s working hardest on her technique and refining her skills more than anybody we’ve ever had.”

Stone added: “It’s just a whole different mentality.

“There’s so many ways I can use her as an example but it just so happened that the other day we were actually working on penalties and she just whacked that thing in the top corner of the net so it was just too good an opportunity to pass up.

“So yeah, a week doesn’t go by without me using her as an example in one way or another.”