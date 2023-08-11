Striking NHS staff not to blame, says patient as surgery delayed for third time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Striking NHS staff not to blame, says patient as surgery delayed for third time

By Press Association
Junior doctors have started a fifth round of strikes in England (Danny Lawson/PA)
A window cleaner from Preston, Lancashire, who has had an operation postponed for the third time says striking NHS workers are “overworked”, “underpaid” and not to blame.

Thomas Atkinson, 62, was due to have keyhole surgery on his oesophagus on August 7 but said he was told his doctor was “on a serious case” and the operation was postponed for the third time.

Mr Atkinson said he thought the reason behind the cancellations was “mostly” due to “understaffing”, adding that there are “not enough people” to get around to him.

It comes as junior doctors in England started their fifth round of industrial action on Friday, which is due to last four days.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak acknowledged NHS waiting lists in England have increased, but he opted to blame industrial action for the situation while speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari.

Mr Atkinson said the strikes were not to blame for his cancelled operations, and said the reasons for the delays are “different every time”.

He added that he supports striking workers in the NHS, saying: “They wouldn’t do it for no reason.

“I think they’re obviously overworked and underpaid like most people in this country.

“I wouldn’t hold that against them, no way I wouldn’t.”

Mr Atkinson has not been given a new date for his surgery, saying he has been waiting for more than a year for a fixed date.

He said: “Three times I’ve been booked, I’ve had three pre-ops, and each time they’ve cancelled.”

Mr Atkinson explained the bottom of his oesophagus has been “going into spasm” and it is difficult for food to reach his stomach.

“I can swallow, but it doesn’t go into my stomach,” he said.

“I vomit every day.

“As soon as I have something to drink, I vomit, as soon as I have something to eat, I vomit.”

Mr Atkinson said his operation had previously been delayed after his doctor found a shadow on his lung and suspected it may have been cancer, which turned out to be a false alarm.

He said the doctor told him his oesophagus has gone “slack and floppy” and the shadow over his lung could have been food which has collected there.

“It’s undetermined,” Mr Atkinson said.

“There’s no specific diagnosis.

“It’s been ongoing ever since, just getting passed from pillar to post all the time.”