Hundreds of cars damaged after blaze breaks out at Essex scrap yard

Hundreds of cars have been damaged after a fire broke out at a scrap yard in Rochford, Essex.

Essex Fire Service said around 60 firefighters worked for several hours to contain the blaze, which finally came under control around 10.45pm on Friday.

The service said around 200 cars were damaged in the blaze, but firefighters were able to create a fire break to stop the flames spreading to the rest of the estimated 2,000 cars on site.

*Update* Firefighters have the fire under control. The scrapyard has around 2000 cars on site, 200 are currently affected by fire. An investigation will be carried out to find the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/wT4lZmGsMZ — Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) August 11, 2023

Fire crews will remain on site until all hot spots are extinguished and the scene is fully cooled.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will be carried out.