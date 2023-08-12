Man, 20, charged with murder after fatal street stabbing

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in south-east London.

Ismaiel Kallon, 20, of Kender Street, Lewisham, was charged with murder on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Julian Ebanks-Ford, 20, was found with stab wounds on Kender Street, at the junction with Queen’s Road, just before 1am on Friday August 4.

Julian Ebanks-Ford, 20, who was stabbed to death in Lewisham (Met Police/PA)

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died that afternoon.

The Met Police added that a post-mortem examination on August 5 confirmed Mr Ebanks-Ford died as a result of a single stab wound.

Two other people were arrested in connection with the incident.

A 19-year-old man was held on suspicion of murder on August 5 and released on bail.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on August 7 and released with no further action.