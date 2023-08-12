Woman charged with murder of 74-year-old dog walker stabbed in park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman charged with murder of 74-year-old dog walker stabbed in park

By Press Association
Roger Leadbeater was fatally stabbed while walking his dog on Wednesday (South Yorkshire Police/PA)
Roger Leadbeater was fatally stabbed while walking his dog on Wednesday (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a 74-year-old man was fatally stabbed while walking his dog in Sheffield.

Roger Leadbeater was attacked while walking springer spaniel Max in an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close in Westfield on Wednesday evening, South Yorkshire Police said.

On Saturday, Emma Borowy, of Fearnhead Close in Bolton, was charged with murder.

She has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrate’s Court on Saturday.

Mr Leadbeater worked for Sheffield City Council, driving special needs children to school, his family said in a tribute on Friday.

“Roger was a 74-year-old man out walking his beloved dog, Max, when his life was taken in the most brutal and cruel way,” they said.

“Even as Roger lay fatally injured, Max never left his side.

“Roger doted on his family and was a good, hard-working and decent man.

“Even at 74, he still worked for Sheffield City Council, driving children to school with special needs.

“As a family, we can barely believe such a kind, gentle soul could be taken in such a way.”

Officers were called just before 11pm on Wednesday to reports a man had been stabbed in the chest.

Mr Leadbeater was declared dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination concluded he died from multiple stab wounds.