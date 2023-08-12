Businesses warned ‘gangs of youths’ could raid shopping centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Businesses warned ‘gangs of youths’ could raid shopping centre

By Press Association
Police officers stand outside the Broadway Shopping Centre in Bexleyheath, south-east London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Businesses have been warned to prepare for “gangs of youths” who may carry out an alleged TikTok-inspired raid at a shopping centre.

Broadway Shopping Centre in Bexleyheath, south-east London, has increased the number of security guards on Saturday amid speculation that social media post will encourage people to storm JD Sports to steal items.

It comes after footage showed police wielding batons in a clash with dozens of young people in Oxford Street on Wednesday in an incident thought to have been similarly motivated.

Oxford Street disorder
Police officers detain a man outside McDonald’s on Oxford Street (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Nine people were arrested and 34 issued dispersal orders, banning them from the central London shopping area for 48 hours.

West End stores were forced to close their shutters and lock customers inside during Wednesday’s looting raid, which was reportedly inspired by a social media craze encouraging people to take part in an “Oxford Street JD robbery”.

A letter sent to businesses by Broadway Shopping Centre on Friday read: “Many of you will have seen on social media the potential threat of stores being targeted by gangs of youths who intend to steal stock.

“They are targeting specific towns and Bexleyheath has been listed for this coming Saturday, August 12.

“Whilst this may come to nothing, we have chosen to take the treat seriously in order that we cover every eventuality.

“We will be increasing the number of guards within the shopping centre, ensuring that one is positioned at each main entrance.

“If we see that there is any trouble outside we will shut all entrances until everything calms down.”

Extra police officers will also be in the area, with shopkeepers advised to close if trouble begins.

Shopping centre manager Rai Holdstock told the PA news agency: “It’s the unknown, we don’t know what will happen in terms of numbers coming in but the police are confident they will control it.

“The letter is just allaying the fears of employees that are working in the centre because we put their concerns first and foremost.

“So it was just to say don’t worry, plenty of police are around and they’ll be able to control the situation, but hopefully it won’t happen.”

A Section 35 dispersal order is in place until 4pm on Sunday, giving officers the power to stop people entering the area.

A Met spokesperson said: “There will be an increased policing presence in Bexleyheath town centre this weekend following speculation on social media that people plan to cause anti-social behaviour.

“Anyone who does take part in criminal activity will be dealt with.”