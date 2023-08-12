200 police officers and staff not told of theft involving data for a month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

200 police officers and staff not told of theft involving data for a month

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Some 200 police officers and staff were not informed of the theft of devices and documents with data potentially affecting them for almost a month, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed.

The theft from a car parked in Newtownabbey emerged last week following news of a major data breach during which some details of 10,000 officers and staff were published online for a number of hours on Tuesday.

A police-issued laptop, radio and documents were stolen on July 6 from the car which is understood to belong to a superintendent.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Information Security Unit was informed on July 27. Following investigations, the Information Commissioners’ Officer was informed on July 31, and officers and staff were informed on August 4.

PSNI data breach
ACC Chris Todd (Liam McBurney/PA)

On Saturday, Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said in a statement they believe the laptop and radio were deactivated “shortly afterwards”.

“We are confident no data has been lost from these devices and they are of no use to any third party,” he said.

“Our Information Security Unit were informed on July 27.

“As there was a delay, our Information Security Unit had to conduct their own enquiries to be clear on what accurate information could be conveyed to the Information Commissioners Office who were then informed on July 31.

“The precise nature of the missing data had to be confirmed before we could inform our officers and staff on August 4. We have worked with our Data Protection Officer and sought legal advice and guidance to ensure the information we provided to our employees was accurate.”

PSNI data breach
Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne (Liam McBurney/PA)

Last week, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said he is aware of claims that dissident republicans are in possession of information from the breach, but stressed that claim has not been verified.

Scores of officers have expressed concern for their safety in Northern Ireland, where police are under threat from terrorists – with the current level of threat assessed as severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.

A Threat Management Assessment Group has been set up by the PSNI for those concerned about risk. It had had 1,200 referrals by Friday evening.

Mr Byrne cut short a family holiday last week to return to Belfast to answer questions about the data blunder.

He was quizzed by political representatives at the Northern Ireland Policing Board on Thursday, and met with police officer and staff representative groups on Friday.

Mr Byrne said on Thursday he was “deeply sorry” about an “industrial scale breach of data”.