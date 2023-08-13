What the papers say – August 13 By Press Association August 13 2023, 2.38am Share What the papers say – August 13 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4635394/what-the-papers-say-august-13/ Copy Link What the papers say (PA) The Sunday papers are dominated by the deaths of six people after a boat sank off the coast of France while trying to cross the Channel. The Observer, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People all lead with the story, which has prompted anger over the Government’s asylum policy. Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/96lA28STtA— The Observer (@ObserverUK) August 12, 2023 Sunday's front page: How many more must die before Tories get a grip? #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/cHLOFI2KHD pic.twitter.com/E25atigBXd— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 12, 2023 Sunday's front page: Six dead in small boat horror #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/uLgzndhSgF pic.twitter.com/IWKeMJUDGp— The Sunday People (@thesundaypeople) August 12, 2023 Meanwhile, the Sunday Express carries the headline: “For pity’s sake stop the boats.” Sunday Express front cover: For pity's sake stop the boatshttps://t.co/oeEfKtzqwm#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xLXFstsVGc— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 12, 2023 Elsewhere, The Sunday Telegraph reports ministers are looking to hire more barges and use office and student accommodation blocks to house migrants. The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:'Ministers want more barges for asylum seekers'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/Bt0wv79EvQ— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 12, 2023 Tougher A-level grading is needed to halt a surge in university dropouts, according to The Sunday Times. SUNDAY TIMES: Tougher A-Level grading ‘vital’ to halt university dropout surge #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8KX3fsbFOW— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 12, 2023 The Independent continues its campaign calling on the Government to grant UK asylum for thousands of Afghan refugees. INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Get these brave men and women to safety in UK #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hLWj1WknlX— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 12, 2023 And the Daily Star Sunday says boffins have a “secret plan” to contact aliens by inviting them to play chess. Sunday's front page: How to stop an alien invasion! https://t.co/IRQZkQ63Sh#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/n0sewuZcqB— Daily Star (@dailystar) August 12, 2023