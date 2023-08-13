UK to be drenched in heavy rain before temperatures soar next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK to be drenched in heavy rain before temperatures soar next week

By Press Association
A yellow rain warning is in place for northern England and Wales on Monday (Philip Toscano/PA)
Temperatures could hit 30C in parts of the UK next week after heavy rain drenches the country, according to the Met Office.

A yellow rain warning is in place for northern England and Wales on Monday, with risks of flooding and disruption to infrastructure and transport.

However, once the rain subsides, temperatures are set to soar in parts of the country, with southern England reaching 30C by the weekend

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said the warning runs through the early hours of Monday morning and into the evening, ending at 9pm.

He said temperatures should remain between 18C-23C, before becoming drier on Tuesday.

“Temperatures overall similar to the last couple of days really. So, jumping between 18 and 23 Celsius so overall an unsettled day,” he said.

“The good news is that low pressure moves out of the way as we go into Tuesday, so it should be a drier day on Tuesday.

“A better chance of seeing some sunny spells particularly across eastern parts of the UK.”

He said temperatures could then start to soar in southern parts of the UK as the week progresses.

“An area of low pressure to the west of the UK and the Atlantic slowly starts to move towards us,” he said.

“What that allows to happen is for the winds to turn southerly, and we start to import some higher temperatures from the near continent.

“So, staying into Friday, we’re likely to see those temperatures rising, potentially getting towards the high 20s and then possibly by Friday and into the weekend, depending on cloud and shower distribution, we could locally see temperatures around 30 degrees by by the weekend.”