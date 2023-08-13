Father of Omagh bomb victim tells of sadness over Sinead O’Connor’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Father of Omagh bomb victim tells of sadness over Sinead O’Connor’s death

By Press Association
A photo of Sinead O’Connor at the Mansion House in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
A photo of Sinead O’Connor at the Mansion House in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

The father of a young man killed in the Omagh bombing has spoken of his sadness that he did not get the chance to thank singer Sinead O’Connor for her efforts for victims of the 1998 blast.

O’Connor recorded a cover of Abba’s hit Chiquitita for the compilation album Across The Bridge Of Hope, released in 1999 to support the families of the bomb victims.

The album also featured a reading of the Seamus Heaney poem A Cure At Troy by actor Liam Neeson, and music by U2, Enya and Van Morrison.

Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden, 21, was among the 29 killed in the 1998 dissident republican atrocity, said he had not been aware of O’Connor’s contribution until after her death.

Public inquiry into Omagh bombing
Omagh bomb campaigner Michael Gallagher (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

He told the PA news agency it was sad that he would never get to thank her.

It was by chance that he learned about it a couple of weeks ago while a family member was watching a documentary about Abba on TV.

O’Connor, 56, died after being found unresponsive at her south-east London home on July 26.

Thousands turned out in Bray, close to Dublin, to see her funeral procession last week.

Sinead O’Connor funeral
Fans of singer Sinead O’Connor line the streets as her funeral cortege passes through her former home town of Bray (Liam McBurney/PA)

“That was the very first time I heard that, 25 years after the event,” Mr Gallagher said. “I think it was sad to learn that after she died.

“She was a very complicated personality, Sinead, she took on all sorts of causes, most of them that no-one would have taken on.

“It reminded me of when Lady Diana died. You see the royals and don’t think much about it, but it was only when Lady Diana died that I realised she did a lot of things that she didn’t need to do and some of them dangerous things. She could have a very comfortable life and just get on with it.

“When something like that happens (O’Connor’s death), it’s only when you really learn about people.

“I can’t even thank her (O’Connor).”