Late priest who tended Omagh bomb victims remembered during memorial service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Late priest who tended Omagh bomb victims remembered during memorial service

By Press Association
Fr Kevin Mullan reading a poem entitled A call to return (Niall Carson/PA)
Fr Kevin Mullan reading a poem entitled A call to return (Niall Carson/PA)

A Catholic priest who tended to victims of the Omagh bomb in the devastating aftermath of the blast was remembered during a service to mark the 25th anniversary.

Father Kevin Mullan, who died in May of this year, was on the scene providing comfort following the dissident republican bomb attack, and supported bereaved families in the years after.

At the 20th anniversary of the Omagh bomb in 2018, he challenged those responsible to come forward and “step out of the dark”.

Standing at the site of the bomb on Market Street, in a powerful address he urged: “Come you who 20 years ago did this to Omagh, please come back once more among us to this market place, which you tore up with your bomb, to this street and its shops where you left our relatives, friends and visitors broken, bleeding, dead.

Omagh bombing
Police officers and firefighters inspecting the damage caused by a bomb explosion in Market Street, Omagh (PA) 

“You were not afraid then. Come with your tears, and do not be afraid now.

“In your eyes we may read the apology of your heart. In our tears we may not know how to respond.

“We too must step out of the dark.”

He later told the PA news agency that his words came after two decades of reflection and processing the scenes of horror he had seen.

Speaking at a service to mark the 25th anniversary of the bomb at the memorial garden in Omagh, Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden was among the 29 killed, paid tribute to Father Mullan.

He said he had helped “rebuild hearts and minds” of those affected by the bomb.

“We will always be indebted to him for the strength, compassion and courage he demonstrated on the day, and the months and years after,” he said.

“Kevin was a visionary that saw beyond green and orange. It didn’t matter to him if you worshipped in a church or chapel. His wisdom and influence filtered into the community as he worked tirelessly.

“We will remember him as a decent and honourable human being.”