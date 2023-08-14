Seriously ill cancer patients go into remission thanks to new drug trials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seriously ill cancer patients go into remission thanks to new drug trials

By Press Association
Jan Ross has seen remarkable results on her blood cancer clinical trial at the Christie. PA.
Groundbreaking cancer trials are producing “incredibly impressive” results, with seriously ill people going into remission for months and years, a leading hospital has announced.

The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester said its experimental work into blood cancers such as myeloma is seeing the vast majority of patients responding to treatment.

At the moment, the trust has around 30 clinical trials in progress for blood cancer, including five for myeloma, a disease that develops from plasma cells in the bone marrow.

Many of the patients on the trials have run out of other treatment options or are down to their last few, making the results even more astounding.

Dr Emma Searle, consultant haematologist at the Christie, said a raft of new immunotherapy drugs – which are so experimental they do not yet have a name – mean some patients, such as those with myeloma, are seeing their cancer drop to undetectable levels.

“The results for this kind of trial – using drugs that enable the immune system to see and attack the myeloma – are incredibly impressive,” she told the PA news agency.

“Using the drugs on their own, we are seeing responses in over two thirds of patients who have no standard treatment options left.

“And when using the drugs in combination… we are seeing responses in over 90% of patients.”

She said immunotherapy drugs, which are already used in some other cancers, will “absolutely” change the face of treatment for blood cancer.

Dr Searle added: “These drugs are a huge breakthrough in this type of cancer, allowing patients without standard treatment options to achieve remission, in many cases for months or years.

“When the drugs are used alone they achieve a remission lasting one to two years in most patients…

“Used in combination with other myeloma drugs, it is likely that responses and the effect on life expectancy will be even longer.”

Dr Searle, who is funded by the Christie charity, said she had not expected the immunotherapy to work so well in blood cancers, adding: “These are really fantastic results.”

Blood cancer can be hard to control and medics often find that patients are very sick because their entire immune system is affected.

Patients with myeloma used to survive for three to five years, though latest data suggests half of patients are still alive after 10 years.

There are around 6,000 new myeloma cases in the UK every year.

Although some of the new immunotherapies being tested are still only available in clinical trials in Manchester and London, the hope is they will become more widely used around the UK.

One myeloma patient who is benefiting from a clinical trial at the Christie is former children’s nurse Jan Ross, 57, from south Liverpool.

Dr Searle said: “Jan is getting a type of immunotherapy drug in combination with a standard drug.

“We know the (standard) tablet alone doesn’t work well in her any more, but in this trial it seems to help the immunotherapy work even better.”

Ms Ross began her treatment for myeloma in November last year and in just seven months went into complete remission.

She has only experienced fairly minor side-effects of the new drug, such brittle nails and some loss of taste.

Immunotherapy trials
Myeloma patient Jan with her sister Keri (Family handout/PA)

Before immunotherapy, she used to catch infection after infection but has not had any since starting the new treatment.

Ms Ross is now able to enjoy life and went to France recently on her first holiday since becoming ill.

She said: “Since my diagnosis I have had lots of different medications, each with side-effects that have been really challenging and affected my quality of life.

“The myeloma could only be controlled for short periods of time for the first two-and-a-half years.

“Thanks to this amazing new trial drug, after just seven months the cancer can’t be detected.

“I would encourage anyone who fits the criteria for a trial drug to embrace it with confidence or at least explore your options.

“You too could be receiving the positive news I have just been given.”