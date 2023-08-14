Fifth person arrested as family pay tribute to man shot dead in Warwickshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Fifth person arrested as family pay tribute to man shot dead in Warwickshire

By Press Association
Ben Daly died from his injuries in hospital (Family Handout/Warwickshire Police/PA)
Ben Daly died from his injuries in hospital (Family Handout/Warwickshire Police/PA)

The family of a man who was shot dead in Warwickshire have said he “brought love and laughter to us all” as a fifth person was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Ben Daly was found with gunshot wounds in Clemens Street, Leamington Spa, at around 3am on Thursday.

The 30-year-old is believed to have been shot in Frances Havergal Close a short time before he was discovered, and later died in hospital, Warwickshire Police said.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

It follows the arrest of two men and two women on Thursday, who have been released on bail while inquiries continue.

In a statement, Mr Daly’s family said: “Ben was a much-loved father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend.

“He was our one and only. You brought so much love and laughter to us all.

“Your pranks kept so many people on their toes.

“We love you so very much and we’ll hold you in our hearts forever.”

Police said previously that Mr Daly had been seen in Kelsey’s, a bar in the town, on Wednesday afternoon with four others.

The force said that cordons around the area had been removed but there would remain a heightened police presence over the coming days.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Teresa McKenna said: “Our investigation into Ben’s tragic death continues at pace, and we hope that this fifth arrest provides some reassurance to the community that a full investigation is under way.

“While we try to establish the circumstances leading up to this incident, we would still like to hear from any potential witnesses who may have been in the area between 1am and 3am on Thursday morning and who may have seen something suspicious.

“We would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage of Frances Havergal Close or Ranelagh Terrace between these times.

“There are no longer scene guards in place on Frances Havergal Close or Ranelagh Terrace.

“But the public can still expect to see a heightened police presence in and around the area, while our officers continue to conduct their inquiries and offer reassurance to the local community as we know how much concern this incident will have caused.

“If you think you saw anything suspicious or have doorbell or dash cam footage that could help with our investigation, I would urge you to get in touch.

“Our thoughts continue to remain with Ben’s loved ones at this difficult time.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation can contact Warwickshire Police on the dedicated online portal, or by quoting incident 33 of August 10.