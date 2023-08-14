Thousands of pieces of unexploded ordnance found buried at Cambodian school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands of pieces of unexploded ordnance found buried at Cambodian school

By Press Association
Cambodian authorities have temporarily closed a school after thousands of pieces of unexploded ordnance from the country’s nearly three decades of civil war were unearthed (Cambodia Mine Action Centre/AP)
Cambodian authorities have temporarily closed a school after thousands of pieces of unexploded ordnance from the country’s nearly three decades of civil war were unearthed.

The ordnance was found at Queen Kosamak high school in the north-eastern province of Kratie after deminers were invited to search for buried landmines on the campus before a new building was constructed, said Chheang Heng, the provincial deputy chief for education.

The site was an ammunition warehouse during the Khmer Rouge regime in the 1970s before being turned into a school and all of the ordnance was thought to have been removed, he said.

A deminer stands near a pile of unexploded ordnance unearthed at Queen Kosamak high school in Cambodia’s Kratie province (Cambodia Mine Action Centre/AP)

Between Friday and Sunday, 2,116 pieces of ordnance were collected by deminers from the Cambodian Mine Action Centre, the government agency’s director-general, Heng Ratana, posted on Facebook.

They included M79 grenades, FuzeM48 shells and ordnance for the B40 rocket launcher.

Photos posted on its Facebook page showed the dirt-covered items placed in a row in the school grounds.

Heng Ratana said many more pieces of ordnance are believed to still be buried, so the school, which has more than 1,000 students, will be closed for some days while the deminers work to collect the dangerous material.

“I know that this school site used to be a big ammunition warehouse of the Khmer Rouge in late 1970s, but I could not believe that there was a huge amount of ammunition buried underground like this,” Chheang Heng said.

“How many casualties would have happened if this ammunition exploded?”

Queen Kosamak high school has more than 1,000 students (Cambodia Mine Action Centre/AP)

The brutal rule of the radical communist Khmer Rouge was blamed for the deaths of an estimated 1.7 million Cambodian from starvation, illness and killing before being ousted by a Vietnamese invasion.

Three decades of war finally ended in the late 1990s but left Cambodia littered with an estimated four million to six million landmines and other ordnance.

Most has been cleared but the explosives continue to kill people.

Since the end of the fighting, nearly 20,000 people have been killed and some 45,000 injured by leftover war explosives, although the average annual death toll has dropped from several thousand to less than 100.

Three members of a local demining team were killed by a leftover anti-tank mine as they were working in northern Preah Vihear province in early 2022.

The Cambodian government aims to clear all the nation’s leftover land mines and unexploded ordnance by 2025.