Amazon rolling out generative AI feature that summarises product reviews

By Press Association
Amazon is rolling out a new generative AI feature designed to help shoppers determine at a glance what other customers have said about a product before they spend time reading through individual reviews (Niall Carson/PA)
Amazon is rolling out a new generative AI feature that summarises product reviews for customers.

The feature, which the company began testing earlier this year, is designed to help shoppers determine at a glance what other customers have said about a product before they spend time reading through individual reviews.

It will pick out common themes and summarise them in a short paragraph on the product detail page.

The company wrote in a blog post published on Monday that the AI-generated reviews are now available to a subset of mobile shoppers in the US across a “broad” selection of products.

And it may be expanded to more shoppers and additional categories of products in the “coming months” based on customer feedback, said Vaughn Schermerhorn, Amazon’s director of community shopping.

The Seattle-based company has been looking for ways to integrate more artificial intelligence into its product offerings as the generative AI race heats up among tech companies.

Amazon has not released its own high-profile AI chatbot or imaging tool. Instead, it has been focusing on services that will allow developers to build their own generative AI tools on its cloud infrastructure AWS.

Earlier this year, Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy said in his letter to shareholders that generative AI will be a “big deal” for the company.

He also said during an earnings call with investors last week that “every single one” of Amazon’s businesses currently has multiple generative AI initiatives under way, including its devices unit, which works on products like the voice assistant Alexa.

In addition to the AI-generated review, the company said it will also offer a product insights feature that allows customers to find common themes in reviews.