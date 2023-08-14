Teenager faces trial accused of stabbing teacher

A teenager accused of stabbing a teacher in a school corridor will face trial next month, a court heard.

The 15-year-old, who cannot legally be identified due to his age, faces a two-day trial beginning on September 4 at Bristol Youth Court accused of section 18 wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to Jamie Sansom.

The boy has previously admitted a charge of possessing a bladed article but denies the more serious charge following an alleged incident at Tewkesbury Academy in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on July 10 in which Mr Sansom was injured.

Maths teacher Jamie Sansom was injured in the alleged attack (Tewkesbury Academy/PA)

The academy was locked down and two neighbouring schools were also asked to shut their doors as a “precaution”.

Mr Sansom, who has taught maths at the school since 2017, was discharged from hospital on the same day he was allegedly attacked and said he was “recovering well”.

James McKenna, defending, did not apply for bail and the youth was remanded into secure accommodation to await trial.

At Gloucestershire Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Nicholas Wattam told the defendant: “The next day you will be in court there will be a trial and that will be September 4 in Bristol.

“In the meantime, you will be remanded into custody for the same grounds and reasons as before.”