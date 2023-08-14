Safety warning after teenager seen doing one-armed press-up on level crossing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Safety warning after teenager seen doing one-armed press-up on level crossing

By Press Association
Covert cameras placed at level crossings in Worcestershire picked up shocking examples (Network Rail/PA)
Footage of a teenager doing a one-armed press up on a level crossing and two boys putting stones on a track have been released by Network Rail to highlight “incredibly dangerous” misuse of crossings.

Covert cameras placed at level crossings in Worcestershire picked up examples of people not using the crossings properly, the railway company said, as safety teams vowed to visit the areas to warn walkers.

Two boys were caught on camera placing stones on the railway track
One clip, recorded on March 18, shows two boys placing ballast stones on the track so they are run over by trains.

Four days earlier, two dog walkers were caught rushing across the tracks eight seconds before a high-speed train passed.

On April 1, a dog walker was seen encouraging two dogs to sit on the tracks while another person took a photo of them.

Two days later, a man was seen pointing out the “pretty hills” in the distance while two young girls played on the tracks for more than a minute and a half.

On April 8, a teenager was caught on camera doing a press-up with one arm on the crossing as loud music plays.

On May 18, a primary school age boy on a scooter was spotted rushing over the crossing in front of an oncoming train which arrived seven seconds later.

Network Rail said nearly 50 cases of misuse have been reported by train drivers or caught on hidden cameras in Worcestershire and the West Midlands so far this year.

Alexandra France, Network Rail level crossing safety manager, said: “In so many of the incidents filmed, the difference of just a few seconds could have led to tragedy for those involved.

“I can’t downplay the danger they were in – with serious injury or worse a huge possibility.

“No matter how well you think you know a crossing, all users must obey the rules around using level crossings every time they use it. It just really isn’t worth the risk.”