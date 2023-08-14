Railway bridge collapses in Norway after torrential rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Railway bridge collapses in Norway after torrential rain

By Press Association
A section of a railway bridge collapsed into the water over the Laagen River in Ringebu, Norway (Lars Skjeggestad Kleven/NTB Scanpix via AP)
A railway bridge in south-eastern Norway that ran across a river swollen by torrential rain has collapsed, authorities said.

Bane NOR, a government agency in charge of the Norwegian rail infrastructure, said the central section of the steel truss bridge over the Laagen River slid into the water “due to damage to the central bridge foundation”.

All traffic across the bridge was halted a week ago out of fear that it would collapse because of the large volume of water.

“Bane NOR had just begun investigating the extent of the damage to the bridge on Monday morning when the middle part slid into the river,” the agency said in a statement.

A section of a railway bridge collapsed into the water over the Laagen River in Ringebu, Norway
The bridge is 172.5 metres (189 yards) long with three spans.

It has a direct foundation on the riverbed, and was built in 1957.

Eivind Bjurstrom, at Bane NOR, said the collapse of the bridge “never involved a danger to life and health, which I am very happy about”.

The rain led to the evacuation of thousands of people in south-eastern Norway, where a huge amount of water, littered with broken trees, debris and rubbish, thundered down the usually serene rivers after days of torrential rain.

A section of a railway bridge collapsed into the water over the Laagen River in Ringebu, Norway
Storm Hans battered northern Europe, leading to transportation disruption, flooding and power cuts across the Nordic and Baltic region.

At least three people were killed.

A hydroelectric river dam in south-eastern Norway collapsed as water forced its way through, and a train derailed in neighbouring Sweden when a railway embankment was washed away by floods.