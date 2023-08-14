‘Cinderella hunt’ after owner of shoe shop mends broken wedges left outside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Cinderella hunt’ after owner of shoe shop mends broken wedges left outside

By Press Association
Peter Corke, owner of The Market Cobbler, mended the broken shoes after finding them on his doorstep (Peter Corke/PA)
A “Cinderella hunt” is under way for the owner of a pair of broken shoes left outside a Lancaster repair shop which have now been fixed by the store’s owner.

Peter Corke, 61, the owner of The Market Cobbler in Lancaster city centre, found the pair of tan wedges on his doorstep at around 7am on Saturday after their owner “left them outside the right shop”.

After mending a broken strap for free, Mr Corke shared the images on Facebook in an attempt to locate their barefoot owner – who, he assumes, had been out on a Friday night.

The post has received thousands of likes and hundreds of shares, causing numerous visitors to come to Mr Corke’s shop asking if the mystery person or “Cinderella” had come to collect their missing footwear.

The shoes, a pair of tan wedges, that had been left outside Mr Corke's shop
“It’s like a city-wide Cinderella hunt – we need to find her and give her shoes back,” Mr Corke, from Lancaster, told the PA news agency.

“I came to work early Saturday morning about 7am and these shoes were more or less on the doorstep.

“They’re strappy sandals and the strap had come out of the sole of the shoe, so it would have been unwearable, it would have just been flapping.

“She obviously left them outside the right shop.

“I assumed someone must have been out on Friday night and obviously this lady has walked home in her bare feet.”

The mended strap on the broken shoe
Mr Corke said he “keeps getting asked” if the owner of the footwear has come to collect them, saying he went to both his local supermarket and pub over the weekend where he was asked several times if the owner has claimed them.

He added: “I mended them so she can have her shoes again because it’s good as new now, and she’ll be able to wear them again if she wants it back.

“I’m hoping she does come in for them.”

Peter Corke smiling as he holds up the shoes outside of his shop
Mr Corke said he will not be charging the owner for the repair as he has had “quite a lot of publicity” from sharing the post on Facebook.

“It’s been like a bit of free advertising I suppose, but I didn’t intend that at the start,” he said.

Mr Corke started his own business in 1989, first operating in the Lancaster Market before it closed in 2012, when he relocated to his store under the same name.

Of his business, which he operates on his own as a “one-man band”, he said: “I enjoy working, the customers are great… I actually look forward to coming to work, when you enjoy work it’s not so bad.”