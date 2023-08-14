Three people remain in hospital following campsite crash

Three people remain in hospital after a car “flipped and rolled” off a road and into a campsite, hitting a tent where a baby was sleeping.

Nine people were injured after the blue Ford Fiesta, carrying a number of passengers, ploughed into people and a tent at Newgale campsite on the Pembrokeshire coast in west Wales shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said three people remained in hospital and investigations into the incident were on-going.

UPDATE | We are continuing to investigate the incident which occurred in Newgale on Sat evening, Aug 12,2023. A blue Fiesta left the A487 & landed in a campsite, colliding with a number of people and a tent. 3 people remain in hospital. No arrests have been made at this time. pic.twitter.com/6uVk8waps2 — Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police (@DyfedPowys) August 14, 2023

“Three people remain in hospital. No arrests have been made at this time,” a force spokesman said.

“We are aware of the considerable amount of interest in this incident which is understandable.

“The investigation team continues to engage with witnesses to establish the full circumstances of what happened.”

One person was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales, said the Welsh Ambulance Service which was assisted by HM Coastguard.

The car is believed to have been travelling from the village of Roch towards St Davids when it crashed off the A487.

Clare Harris, who runs the campsite with her husband Mike, told the PA news agency: “The car was speeding down the hill, realised it needed to slow down and tried to brake.

“It flipped and rolled several times, and crashed into the tent.

“There was a young child, a baby, in the tent at the time, thankfully they are OK.

“It’s a tragic accident that the police are dealing with, that’s all we can say at the moment.”