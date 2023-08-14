Murder accused took ‘vigilante route’ after girlfriend’s rape claim, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder accused took ‘vigilante route’ after girlfriend’s rape claim, court hears

By Press Association
A man who shot and threw acid over a father-of-two has told a court he and his girlfriend decided to “go down the vigilante route” after she told him she had been raped.

Michael Hillier, 39, denies the murder of Liam Smith, 38, but has admitted the manslaughter of the electrician, who was lured from his home in Wigan, Greater Manchester, on November 24 last year, shot and had sulphuric acid poured over him as he lay dying.

Hillier’s girlfriend Rachel Fulstow, 37, who the court heard met Mr Smith on a Tinder date in 2019, denies murder and perverting the course of justice.

Liam Smith was shot and subjected to an acid attack (GMP/PA)

Giving evidence at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester on Monday, Hillier said he met Fulstow on dating app Hinge in November 2020 and became “completely besotted” with her.

Hillier, who told the jury he was “concerned in the production and distribution of a large-scale cannabis operation”, said his partner “confided” in him in January last year that she had been “graphically raped” by Mr Smith at a hotel.

He said he felt strongly that “a crime as heinous as rape” should be reported to the police, but Fulstow felt she would not be believed.

He said: “We decided jointly between the two of us that we would deal with the matter ourselves and seek justice ourselves and go down the vigilante route.

“It’s not surprising given only 1.6% of all reported rapes make it to court.”

He said he asked her to tell him all the details of the incident if he was to carry out an attack on Mr Smith.

“I need to know every nitty gritty bit of detail so the attack can be justified,” he told the court.

Rachel Fulstow is on trial at Minshull Street Crown Court (GMP/PA)

Hillier, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, said his friends knew someone had “tasked” him with “harming a rapist”, although they did not all know Fulstow was involved.

He described a friend trying to talk him out of it on one occasion, when Fulstow was also present.

He said: “Rachel said, I can’t remember the exact words, but she was saying she understands why I was doing it, fully supports me, and what I was doing was a just and noble cause.”

Fulstow, of Andrew Drive, York, has told the court she met Mr Smith in September 2019 after they connected through dating app Tinder.

She said they had sex, which she told the court was not consensual but she did not regard it as a rape.

She denies persuading her partner to carry out the attack.

Hillier, with a bald head and beard, stared towards Fulstow in the dock as he took the oath at the start of his evidence.

He told the jury he had struggled with mental health issues and was addicted to diazepam and sleeping tablets.

The trial continues.