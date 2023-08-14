Two injured in homophobic stabbing outside nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two injured in homophobic stabbing outside nightclub

By Press Association
The Two Brewers in Clapham High Street, south London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Two men were taken to hospital after being stabbed in a homophobic attack outside a nightclub.

The pair, one aged in their 20s and the other in their 30s, were in Clapham High Street, south London, at around 10.15pm on Sunday when they were targeted.

They were treated in hospital and discharged.

Metropolitan Police officers are searching for the suspect in the attack, that they are treating as homophobic.

Detective Inspector Gary Castle said: “We are acutely aware of the shock this attack will cause members of the LGBT+ community and want to reassure people that an urgent investigation is ongoing to locate the person responsible.

“We recently announced the reinstatement of LGBT+ community liaison officers for each of our 12 basic command units in London to support and advise on investigations where homophobia is a motive, and to ensure the community has a dedicated point of contact to address any concerns they may have.”

A spokesperson for the Two Brewers pub, a gay bar and nightclub, said security has been boosted in the wake of the stabbing.

They said: “We are fully supporting the police in their investigation regarding this unprovoked attack and our thoughts are with the victims and their families.

“We would like to reassure the LGBTQIA+ community that the safety and security of our guests remains our number one priority, our CCTV has been handed over to the police and enhanced security measures have now been put in place.”

A view of the front of the Two Brewers.
A drag performer who was at the Two Brewers on Sunday praised the venue’s handling of the aftermath of the stabbing (Victoria Jones/PA)

Drag performer Mary Mac, who was at the Two Brewers in Clapham High Street on Sunday, said on Twitter: “It’s shocking and disgusting that in 2023 this is becoming frighteningly more frequent.

“The team at The Two Brewers were incredible in dealing with this and keeping us inside the venue safe, glad the victims have been discharged and hope they are with loved ones now to help.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan urged witnesses to come forward.

Writing on Twitter, now known as X, he said: “This is abhorrent. There is no place for hate in London.

“It’s a huge relief the victims are out of hospital – my thoughts remain with them and their loved ones.

“If you have any information, please do not stay silent.”

Labour MP for Vauxhall Florence Eshalomi said: “Having spoken to people in the area this afternoon, I know how alarming this shocking attack has been to the LGBTQ+ community in Clapham and across my Vauxhall constituency. My thoughts are with the victims, who I hope will be supported to make a full recovery.

“On my regular walkabouts in Clapham, the issue of hate crime has been raised by local LGBTQ+ businesses. If this is confirmed as a homophobic attack, it is a stark reminder of the discrimination and danger that LGBTQ+ people still face in society. We must continue to fight so that everyone feels safe being who they are.

“I urge anyone with information to come forward to the police as soon as possible, so that the person responsible can be brought to justice.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.