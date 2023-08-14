Residents ‘alarmed and devastated’ by homophobic stabbing outside nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Residents ‘alarmed and devastated’ by homophobic stabbing outside nightclub

By Press Association
The Two Brewers nightclub, in Clapham High Street, was the scene of a stabbing (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Two Brewers nightclub, in Clapham High Street, was the scene of a stabbing (Victoria Jones/PA)

A homophobic attack outside a nightclub in which two men were stabbed has left the local community “alarmed and devastated”.

The victims, one aged in their 20s and the other in their 30s, were stood outside gay bar and nightclub the Two Brewers in Clapham High Street, south London, at about 10.15pm on Sunday when they were stabbed by a man.

They were treated in hospital and discharged.

Metropolitan Police officers are searching for the suspect in the attack, which they are treating as homophobic.

Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz, who works at the Two Brewers, has said she’s “shocked and angered”.

Baga Chipz told 5 News: “I’ve worked at the Two Brewers for 15 years, I perform there regularly, I performed there last week. I was supposed to be there when it happened, I do their Sundays all the time.

“I’m angry, but I’m also shocked, because these are our safe spaces, this is where LGBTQ+ people go to have fun, have a drink, let their hair down and you can’t even be safe.”

Julia Smith outside the Two Brewers in Clapham High Street, south London.
Julia Smith lives close to the Two Brewers and described the aftermath of the attack (Jordan Reynolds/PA)

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, labelled the attack “abhorrent”.

He added: “It’s a huge relief the victims of this appalling attack are out of hospital, and my thoughts remain with them and their loved ones.

“I have always been clear that there is no place for hate in London. I stand with LGBTQI+ Londoners and will do all I can to end hate crime in the capital.

“My team, along with the Met Police, are supporting and working closely with the LGBTQ+ Venues Forum and its members who will be invited to attend an urgent meeting later this week.”

Comedian Julian Clary posted on Twitter, now known as X: “Just awful. We cannot and will not go back to living in fear.”

Julia Smith, 26, who lives near the Two Brewers, told the PA news agency the stabbing was “really really alarming” and said the bar is “especially busy” every Sunday.

She said: “We were about to go to sleep, I live right above.

“I didn’t see the stabbing just the aftermath. I just thought, ‘what is going on?’

“The road was barricaded off and there were three ambulances, a lot of police vehicles, then this morning everything was gone.

“I heard a police officer talking on his radio saying two people had been stabbed. It was obviously terrifying.

“The fact it’s being labelled as a homophobic attack, this is not OK. I’ve been in the bar many times, it’s a brilliant venue, the security is great too.

“It’s lively, brilliant, every single Sunday is especially busy, there’s people having a great time.

“The fact that someone came over and did such a disgusting thing is really, really alarming.”

Two men, who wished to remain anonymous, tried to get into the bar at 5pm but it was still closed. They said the stabbings would not put them off going there.

One of the men said: “I’ve not been to this pub for 23 years, I just said to him today let’s go but I didn’t know what had happened.

“I just thought (coming here) would make me feel a bit young again, it’s not going to put me off.”

The other man added: “It’s something from an era I hoped was gone, 20 years ago, you don’t think it’s going to happen now.

“But homophobic violence, misogynistic violence is on the rise again.

“The two lads are OK from what I’ve heard and that’s the main thing.”

A worker in a shop nearby, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s just devastating, like with everything that happens, it’s such a shame.

“We’re quite fortunate here as we service a lot of different parts of the community, different cultures, from people who have nothing to people who have everything, we get to speak to a whole range of people.

“It’s just really sad.

“We’re massive fans of the Two Brewers and everything they stand for.”

A spokesperson for the Two Brewers pub said security has been boosted in the wake of the stabbing.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.