Worker, 26, dies after being injured at Everton’s new stadium

By Press Association
An investigation is underway after a worker died at the site of Everton’s new ground (Peter Byrne/PA)
A 26-year-old worker has died during construction work at Everton FC’s new stadium.

Merseyside Police confirmed that an injured man later died at hospital “after an incident” at Bramley Moore Dock on Monday afternoon.

They said that “his next of kin have been told and an investigation is under way”.

Everton FC tweeted that everyone at the club is “heartbroken” by the news a male worker had died following an incident at the site.

Work has been suspended on the construction of Everton’s new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock (Peter Byrne/PA) .

They said: “The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with Everton are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this unimaginably sad time.”

Stadium contractor Laing O’Rourke said they were “shocked and saddened” by the death.

Work at the site has been suspended work “until further notice” with both the police and the Health and Safety Executive in attendance, the contractors said.

In June, Everton FC said it would it consult with fans as part of their considerations over whether to move into their new stadium midway through the 2024-25 season.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that a man has died after an incident at Bramley Moore Dock this afternoon.

“At around 1pm it was reported that a man, aged 26, had been injured.

“He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. His next of kin have been told and an investigation is under way.”

A Laing O’Rourke spokesman said: “We can confirm that earlier today a member of our team, who was carrying out work for one of our sub-contractors, was seriously injured in an incident.

“He was taken to hospital via ambulance, where he sadly died.

“We are shocked and saddened by today’s tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased man and our wider project team.

“The police and the Health and Safety Executive are on site and we have suspended work until further notice. We will co-operate fully with any investigation that follows.”