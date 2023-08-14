Trump attacks election case judge after she warned him over inflammatory remarks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump attacks election case judge after she warned him over inflammatory remarks

By Press Association
Former president Donald Trump (Butch Dill/AP)
Donald Trump has attacked the federal judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against him, days after she warned him not to make inflammatory statements about the situation.

The former president made posts on Monday on his social media network calling US District Judge Tanya Chutkan “highly partisan” and “very biased and unfair” because of her past comments in a separate case overseeing the sentencing of one of the defendants charged in the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol.

Ms Chutkan in a hearing on Friday imposed a protective order in the case limiting what evidence handed over by prosecutors the former president and his legal team can publicly disclose.

She warned Mr Trump’s lawyers that his defence should be mounted in the courtroom and “not on the internet”.

Mr Trump posted about the case online anyway, firing off about the judge.

A spokesperson for special counsel Jack Smith declined to comment on Monday.

Prosecutors sought the protective order after calling attention to another earlier post on Mr Trump’s social media platform, in which he said he would be “coming after” those who “go after” him.

The prosecutors said improper of sharing evidence could have a “harmful chilling effect on witnesses”.

Ms Chutkan said that if anyone makes “inflammatory” statements about the case, she would be inclined to move more quickly to trial to prevent any intimidation of witnesses or contamination of the jury pool.

The judge agreed with Mr Trump’s defence team on a looser version of a protective order barring the public release only of materials deemed sensitive, like grand jury material.

But prosecutors consider most of the evidence in the case to be sensitive, and she largely sided with the government on what will get that label and protections.

Protective orders are standard in criminal cases to protect the disclosure of sensitive information that could impact the trial.

In his social media post on Monday, Mr Trump quoted from remarks Ms Chutkan made in a 2022 sentencing hearing for Christine Priola, an Ohio woman who pleaded guilty last year to obstructing Congress’ certification of President Biden’s electoral victory – one of the same charges Mr Trump is facing.

“The people who mobbed that Capitol were there in fealty, in loyalty, to one man – not to the Constitution, of which most of the people who come before me seem woefully ignorant; not to the ideals of this country, and not to the principles of democracy,” Ms Chutkan said, according to a transcript of the October 2022 hearing.

“It’s a blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day.”

Prosecutors with special counsel Mr Smith’s team have asked the judge to set a January 2 trial date, which is less than two weeks before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses. That prompted other angry posts online from Mr Trump last week.

Mr Trump and his lawyers claimed prosecutors’ proposed protective order that sought to prevent the public release of all evidence they provide the defence would violate his First Amendment rights of free speech.

And the Republican has vowed to keep talking about the case — and his other legal challenges — as he campaigns again for the White House.

Mr Trump spoke about the case while he was campaigning at the Iowa State Fair over the weekend, declining to tell reporters whether he would comply with the protective order.

He said: “The whole thing is a fake — it was put out by Biden, because they can’t win an election the fair way.”