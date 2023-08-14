Lessons must be learnt from Omagh bomb tragedy 25 years on – Heaton-Harris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lessons must be learnt from Omagh bomb tragedy 25 years on – Heaton-Harris

By Press Association
The devastation caused by the Real IRA bomb in Omagh on August 15 1998 (Paul McErlane/PA)
Lessons must be learnt from the devastation caused by the Omagh bombing 25 years ago, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said.

Mr Heaton-Harris said the Government continues to have the deepest sympathy for all those who were impacted by the atrocity, the worst loss of life in a single incident in Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

The families of some of those bereaved in the incident are expected to gather at the site later to lay flowers on the 25th anniversary of the Real IRA attack.

The dissident republican attack in 1998 devastated the Co Tyrone village, killing 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, and injuring hundreds of others.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has announced an independent statutory inquiry into the Omagh bombing (Liam McBurney/PA)

It came just months after the historic Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and was the greatest loss of life in a single incident in Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

No-one has ever been criminally convicted of the attack.

Earlier this year, Mr Heaton-Harris announced that an independent statutory inquiry will be carried out into the atrocity.

He said: “Twenty five years ago today, news of the bombing of Omagh reverberated around the world.

“The horrific terrorist atrocity of 15 August 1998, committed by the Real IRA, caused untold damage to the families of the 29 people and two unborn children who were tragically killed, and the 220 people who were injured.

“To this day, it remains the largest loss of life in a single incident in Northern Ireland.

“The Government has the deepest sympathy for all of those affected.

“Taking place only months after the signing of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, the bombing occurred at a time when the people of Northern Ireland were looking to a future without the violence that had sadly dominated the previous three decades.”

The Northern Ireland Secretary added: “The Omagh atrocity, just like other acts of terrorism before or since, had absolutely no justification, and never will.

“In February, I announced the government would establish an independent statutory inquiry into the preventability of the Omagh bombing.

“While responsibility for this appalling crime lies with the murderers and those that assisted them, it is important that all lessons are learned and that confidence in this is given to the families of those affected, and to wider society.

“Last year, I visited the site of the bombing with relatives of the deceased – a very sobering experience – and crossed the road to visit the Memorial Garden of Light which commemorates all those who lost their lives.

“Today, like they were then, my thoughts are with the families and all those impacted by the Omagh bombing a quarter of a century ago.”

Omagh bombing 25th anniversary
People gather on Sunday following a service to mark the 25th anniversary of the bombing that devastated Omagh in 1998, at the Memorial Gardens in Omagh, Co Tyrone (Brian Lawless/PA)

A memorial service, attended by British and Irish Government ministers, took place in the town on Sunday.

Later on Tuesday, the Families Moving On victims’ support group has organised a private service to be held in the town’s library.

Shortly after 3pm, families will lay flowers at the obelisk which marks the bomb site, at the moment when the device exploded 25 years ago.