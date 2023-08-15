What the papers say – August 15

Efforts to deter migrants from crossing the Channel in small boats continue to feature on some of Tuesday’s front pages.

The concerning announcement that information on Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers and staff is in the hands of dissident republicans following a major data breach leads The Guardian.

The Guardian: Dissident republicans have datafrom PSNI leak, says police chief #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YAhMi0VRgU — George Mann (@sgfmann) August 14, 2023

Other newspapers continue to focus on Government attempts to deter migrants from coming to the UK by crossing the Channel on small boats.

The Times reports that the EU has rejected Britain’s attempts to create a new migrant returns agreement.

The Times: EU rejects new deal for return of migrants #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/aLg37FQIOa — George Mann (@sgfmann) August 14, 2023

While the Daily Express reports that some MPs believe France needs to do more to prevent small boats filled with migrants from leaving its shores.

The i says that state pensions are expected to rise 7% to about £218 per week.

Tuesday's front page: 7% boost to state pensions Government pledges to honour ‘triple lock’ matching inflation or wage growth #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8cMwmxo6Jt — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 14, 2023

The Daily Mirror features a picture of a five-year-old girl who was injured in a dog attack as her mother calls for action to be taken against dangerous dogs.

The Daily Mail leads with a message from the new chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners who says parents need to stop their children from joining dangerous social media crazes.

The Daily Telegraph follows up Monday’s front page with Children’s Commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza, joining charities’ calls for children’s experience of the pandemic to be heard by the Covid Inquiry as a priority.

The front page of today’s Daily Telegraph: Children’s tsar piles pressure on Covid Inquiry#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/WQrLSiQOUw — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 14, 2023

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are snapping up chips which are crucial for building artificial intelligence software, according to the Financial Times.

FT: Big numbers Rouble slides as sanctions andsqueezed oil revenues hurt Russian economy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/i6iccg8Rl2 — George Mann (@sgfmann) August 14, 2023

Meanwhile, a photograph which claims to be a big cat spotted in Staffordshire dominates the Daily Star front page as the paper says it could be proof that creatures like panthers are roaming the countryside.