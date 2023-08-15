Colombia footballer Jorelyn Carabali mourns brother killed in nightclub shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Colombia footballer Jorelyn Carabali mourns brother killed in nightclub shooting

By Press Association
Colombia’s Jorelyn Carabali, shown on her knees after losing the Women’s World Cup quarter final against England, is mourning her brother after he was shot dead (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Colombia’s Jorelyn Carabali, shown on her knees after losing the Women’s World Cup quarter final against England, is mourning her brother after he was shot dead (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

The younger brother of a Colombia women’s national soccer team player was killed in the early hours of Monday in a nightclub shooting, local police in the city of Cali said.

Paulo Andres Carabali was the brother of Jorelyn Carabali, one of Colombia’s key players in the South American team’s run to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup.

Colombia was beaten 2-1 by England in Sydney on Saturday.

The country’s soccer federation said in a statement that welcome-home festivities for the squad’s return from Australia will go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday despite the incident.

Local media reported that Carabali’s 23-year-old brother died after a gunman shot him in a Cali nightclub, where police said he worked as a DJ.

Colombia’s soccer body said Carabali thanked her teammates for their support after her brother’s death, but did not say whether she will attend the celebrations on Tuesday.